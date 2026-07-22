Woman (20s) arrested over alleged deception of UCD

The arrest is understood to be connected to an incident in which reports of sexual assault and rape were made by a UCD medical student

A woman in her 20s has been arrested by gardaí in connection with an alleged deception of a third-level institution.

The alleged deception is understood to centre around supporting documentation that was sent to University College Dublin (UCD), according to two sources with knowledge of the investigation.

An Garda Síochána confirmed that the arrest was made on Tuesday afternoon under theft and fraud legislation, and a number of devices were seized in a search.

The woman is being detained at a Garda station in south Co Dublin. She can be held and questioned for 24 hours.

The Garda said the investigation into the matter was “ongoing”.

The arrest is understood to be connected to an incident in which reports of sexual assault and rape were made by a UCD medical student, who then took a case to the High Court around the university’s handling of the matter.

The then student claimed at the High Court that UCD failed to make adequate allowances for her studies after she alleged she was raped by a fellow student.

The High Court sided with the university earlier this year, and the woman appealed the decision. On Tuesday, the Court of Appeal reserved judgment in the case.

The student’s story gained significant publicity after it was raised in the Dáil in February by Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger.

Coppinger claimed in the Dáil that an image of the woman’s “nude, bruised and unconscious” image was taken without her consent following an alleged violent rape and that the image was subsequently shared with hundreds of college staff members and students.

[ A shared image of abuse, missed exams and a university under fire: the student and UCDOpens in new window ]

UCD made a report to gardaí last year that a graphic photo of the woman has been emailed to more than 170 academic staff and students on the evening of April 22nd, 2025. The emails were sent from anonymous, encrypted Proton addresses.

The image was shared numerous times in student group chats. A Garda investigation continues into the matter.

The woman claimed in an interview with The Irish Times that she was raped in February 2023 but she had not reported it to gardaí.

UCD has been contacted for comment.