Madeleine McCann’s brother Sean to swim for Scotland at Commonwealth Games

Sean McCann of Scotland looks on prior to competing in the swimming Men's 400m freestyle final on day four of the 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games at National Aquatic Centre in Trinidad And Tobago. Photograph: Jamie Squire/Getty Images for Commonwealth Sport

Madeleine McCann’s younger brother Sean has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Sean McCann was just two-years-old when his sister disappeared shortly before her fourth birthday during a holiday in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007.

The promising 21-year-old swimmer is expected to compete in a number of longer-distance freestyle swimming events at the Games, which start on Thursday.

And ambitious McCann hopes the Games, with swimming taking place at Tollcross International Centre, will propel him into contention for a place in the Great Britain team for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

A Loughborough University student, Sean McCann previously represented Scotland at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Tobago in 2023, where he finished fifth in the 400m freestyle event. His twin sister Amelia is also a high-level swimmer and triathlete.

Speaking on the Joe Humphries Memorial Trust website, McCann said: “I started competitive sport when I was eight, joining Charnwood triathlon club.

“It was here that I discovered my passion for swimming and I joined Loughborough Town swimming club to increase the number of swim sessions I did per week.

“At the age of 10, I was selected to swim at City of Leicester and I have since gone on to win multiple county titles as well as becoming regional and national champion in my age group.

“In order to have achieved this, I have had to remain extremely dedicated, getting up at 4am multiple mornings each week to train, since the age of 11.

“I train nine times a week in the pool, as well as three gym sessions, totalling over 20 hours of training per week. I’m aiming to compete at the 2026 Commonwealth Games and also the 2028 Olympics in LA.” – PA