Dublin Zoo welcomes giant anteaters and six-banded armadillo

Junio the giant anteater is among the recent arrivals at Dublin Zoo. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

There were shrieks and plenty of laughter on Wednesday as a group of children gathered around the glass of the anteater exhibit to watch the latest additions to Dublin Zoo eat their dinner.

Dinner in this instance consisted of an insect mix the giant anteaters consumed with their signature long tongues.

The new arrivals, Junio and Milo, are the first giant anteaters to be in a zoo in the Republic. Ten-year-old female Milo and eight-year-old male Junio both arrived at Dublin Zoo from Germany.

Ciaran McMahon, a team leader at the zoo, said the two are settling in extremely well, and described the creatures as “almost prehistoric looking”. They weigh about 40-45kg.

Milo the giant anteater at Dublin Zoo. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

McMahon explained the animals walk on their knuckles rather than their hands to protect their large claws. He said these claws can be used to rip old timbers or trees and to break into termite mounds.

They also use their claws to defend themselves. “Though they look extremely placid, they can be extremely dangerous as well but only when threatened,” McMahon explained.

Junio and Milo are a breeding pair and there is hope that Milo may become pregnant in the next few months.

McMahon said if a baby giant anteater were to be conceived, it would be the first ever born in the Republic.

“It’s a unique opportunity to come and see a species that’s never been here, to learn about them. They are an amazing animal to see,” the team leader said.

Ozzy the six-banded armadillo. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Giant anteaters are native to Central America and are classified as a vulnerable species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list.

The other new arrival to the zoo is one-year-old Ozzy, a six-banded armadillo. Eddie O’Brien, a team leader at the zoo, described Ozzy as a sociable creature.

Ozzy was born in a zoo in Germany before coming to Dublin. He is housed in the rainforest exhibit that he shares with the white-faced saki.

He weighs about 3.8kg but could grow up to 6kg. “Eventually we probably will get another female for him as a companion,” O’Brien said.

Meanwhile, Fota Wildlife Park in Co Cork announced the birth of its first ever Sumatran tiger litter. Two critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs were born in the park on June 16th to mother Jambi and father Batak.

Fota's new cubs with their mother Arya.

The park has also confirmed the arrival of three endangered Asian lion cubs, born on July 1st to mother Arya and father Yali. The birth marks nine-year-old Arya’s second litter with Yali, who is 10-years-old.

Sumatran tigers and Asian lions face ongoing threats in the wild, including habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict and poaching.

Management at Fota said rangers have been taking a hands-off approach and the young cubs have been nursing naturally.