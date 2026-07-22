Bohemians 2 Ballkani 1: Late Ross Tierney goal gives Bohs comeback win

Uefa Conference League, 2nd qualifying round, 1st leg: Bohemians 2 (James-Taylor 75, Tierney 90) Ballkani (Kosovo) 1 (Domgjoni pen 29)

An unforgettable farewell to Dalymount Park for Bohemians. Ballkani dropped deeper and deeper after Douglas James-Taylor’s equaliser with 15 minutes to play in this gripping Uefa Conference League qualifier.

It was in stark contrast to the dominance the Kosovans displayed in the first half and undoubtedly will again next Thursday at the Pristina City Stadium, but they paid the price for their cautious approach.

Ross Tierney punished Ballkani with a marvellous volley in the 90th minute. It was a moment of drama that befit the occasion.

The ghosts of Dalymount past stood to attention. A young Zinedine Zidane, an ageing Pele, the vanquished USSR side of 1974, Damien Duff on his hill - the only patch of grass not overgrown with weeds as the crumbling Phibsborough venue hosted one last European game.

If Bohemians manage to progress to the next round, to play the loser of Beşiktaş JK (Turkey) versus FC Midtjylland (Denmark), the home leg will switch to Tallaght.

So this was the last European night for Bohemians in Dalymount Park. Circling seagulls surveyed a sun-kissed farewell to a ground long passed its sell by date yet capable of generating the best atmosphere in the League of Ireland.

A “scaled back” €63 million project to deliver an 8,039-capacity venue is due to start next year and finish before the 2029 season commences. Or so we have been led to believe. The previous date of completion was January 2027.

Bohs are reportedly taking up temporary residence at Richmond Park, the home of St Patrick’s Athletic in Inchicore with trips to the Aviva Stadium or the RDS when the occasion demands a bigger crowd.

They dragged Ballkani into a game but the visitors, forewarned by the 4-0 mauling Shamrock Rovers handed to them last year, looked bigger, sharper and meaner in the early going.

Gentrit Halili should have given them the lead but his header missed the target. It was a warning Bohs failed to heed as they probed the Ballkani box in search of Colm Whelan.

The obvious problem was time in possession as Dawson Devoy and Sadou Diallo were not afforded the sort of space in midfield they are accustomed to. It meant that their passing was rushed.

Alan Reynolds came with a plan for European opposition, benching Dayle Rooney, Connor Parson and James-Taylor as Markuss Strods and Tierney were expected to produce a creative spark in wide areas.

Ballkani stood tall and waited patiently to strike. It took 27 minutes for Ivory Coast forward Valentin Serebe to drop his shoulder and draw contact from Patrick Hickey. Austrian referee Jakob Semier did not need VAR to confirm the penalty that Toni Domgjoni finished down the middle as Paul Girard-Walters dived to his right.

Bohs fashioned half-chances to equalise before the break. Whelan flashed a shot wide and Tierney sent a dangerous ball across the goal line.

But the flow of the contest was established. Ballkani shut down the middle, seemingly content to soak up whatever aerial threat Bohs could muster. Long distance shooting was encouraged.

The locals had gone silent when a 3,648 attendance was announced on the 70 minute mark. They rediscovered their voices when Halili was booked for fouling Whelan on the edge of the Ballkani box.

This felt like the moment. Devoy made decent contact with his free-kick but Adnan Golubovic leaped to push the ball for a corner.

Bohs came again. James-Taylor had arrived on the scene without much fanfare. Injury has denied the English striker from becoming a darling of the Jodi Stand. Until now. Devoy dusted himself off after a foul by Ardit Deliu before shaping to shoot only to slide the ball down a gully where James-Taylor appeared to finish with a shot off the post.

Ballkani invited Bohs onto them and in the final minute of normal time James-Taylor chested Harry Vaughan’s cross for Tierney to slam home the winner.

Bohemians: Girard-Walters; Power, Hickey, Todd, Flores; Tierney, Devoy, Diallo, Strods (Vaughan 59); McDonnell (James-Taylor 59); Whelan.

Ballkani: Golubovic; Vokrri, Batareío, Halili, Dosso; Ku, Sabanadzovic, Ismajigeci (Deliu 59); Giovanni, Serebe, Domgjoni.

Referee: Jakob Semier (Austria).