Cyclist in his 50s dies after Co Mayo crash

The man was taken to University Hospital Galway, where he was later pronounced dead. Photograph: Eric Luke

A cyclist in his 50s has died following a crash in Co Mayo.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports shortly after 9pm on Wednesday of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

The incident took place outside Ballinrobe on the N84 at Carrowkeel.

A seriously injured man was taken to University Hospital Galway, where he was later pronounced dead.

The scene remains preserved for forensic examination by gardaí and the road is closed, with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or video footage of the area around the time of the incident to contact Claremorris Garda station on 094 9372080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

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