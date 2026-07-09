Dublin industrial and logistics market booms in second quarter of year

The industrial sector benefitted from occupiers working in information and communications technology, which included data centre related businesses.

Dublin’s industrial and logistic market booms in the second quarter of the year bolstered by increased occupier demand for newly constructed units, says a report from Savills Ireland.

According to the report, 60 per cent of the space taken up were units built since 2020, a figure up from 50 per cent in the first quarter and 37 per cent at the end of last year.

The accumulative take-up in the second quarter reached 619,000 sq ft across 14 deals, marking a 13 per cent increase year on year. While the same number of deals was also recorded in the same period of 2025, the average deal size was up this year to approximately 44,200 sq ft

“Momentum in the market accelerated in Q2, as we expected earlier in the year, with particular strength in occupier demand for modern, energy-efficient space,” said Gavin Butler, industrial and logistics director at Savills Ireland.

“With a significant pipeline of activity, take-up is expected to strengthen in the second half of the year,” he added.

Ireland’s vacancy rate remained at 2.8 per cent, comparatively low compared to European standards. Meanwhile, a trend towards smaller, lighter units continued this quarter with an average completion size of 24,900 sq ft, compared to 96,000 sq ft across 2025.

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The trends indicated a strong showing for first-party logistics occupiers, which refers to those who move their own goods. The data shows they accounted for nearly half of all space taken, with activity driven by a combination of wholesalers and ecommerce platforms.

The industrial sector also benefited from occupiers working in information and communications technology, which included data centre related businesses.

According to the report, take-up is expected to continue its incline moving into the latter half of the year, with more than one million sq ft currently reserved across vacant and pipeline stock.

“Constrained vacancy continues to put upwards pressure on rents for high-quality, well-located assets,” Butler said.

“In addition, recent increases in the cost of construction means further rental growth will likely be required for future new builds to be viable,’’ he added.