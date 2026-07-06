Tributes paid to two Cork motorcycle enthusiasts killed at separate events

Tributes have been paid to two motorcycle enthusiasts from a west Cork town who died within days of each other while competing in separate racing events.

James Walsh from Coolvallanane Beg, Kinsale, died at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on July 3rd after an incident while competing in the Tandragee 100 Road Race.

John O’Donovan from Shanavally, Kinsale, died while competing in the Swords 100 Road Race on July 5th.

Walsh had won the Junior Support Race in Tandragee on Saturday, June 27th, but he crashed later in the Senior Support Race which was stopped with a red flag. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The North Armagh Motorcycle & Car Club (Tarmac Section) Ltd, which organises the Tandragee 100, confirmed Walsh’s death. “We are completely heartbroken by this tragic loss, and our entire club is mourning a truly valued member of our racing community,” the statement said.

“Road racing is a sport built on shared passion and tight bonds, which makes a loss like this resonate deeply with every rider, official, and fan,” said the club before extending its sympathies to Walsh’s family and friends during “this incredibly devastating time”.

O’Donovan was fatally injured when he crashed during the Skerries 100 at Duke’s Bend, Baldongan, Co Dublin, at midday on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement shared on social media on Sunday, the Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club, which organises the race, said: “A competitor has sadly passed away following a tragic accident that occurred during a race which took place today.”

Local Independent member of Cork County Council, Cllr Alan Coleman said people in Kinsale and the surrounding areas were still in a state of shock as they tried to process the loss of two young men in separate accidents while competing in the sport that they loved.

“It’s desperately sad for both families – they were both involved in motorbike racing and would have known each other because the west Cork Motorcycle Club is very strong and have their big event at the Halfway every year so the sport is very strong down here,” said Coleman.

“There’s a pall of sadness over Kinsale today – it was sad enough when news came through last week that James Walsh had died in Belfast and then to hear that John O’Donovan had died in Skerries – it’s on everyone’s lips this morning – people are shocked and saddened.”

Walsh, who is survived by his mother, Geraldine and his partner, Claire O’Shea, was a native of Skibbereen in west Cork and he will be buried at St Patrick’s Cemetery, Coronea, Skibbereen, following requiem mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral Skibbereen at noon on Monday.

Meanwhile O’Donovan, who was in his 50s, is survived by his wife, Valerie and children, Libby, Emily and Sean as well as by his mother, Mary and siblings, Margaret, Michael, Donie and Brian.

Funeral details have yet to be announced for O’Donovan.