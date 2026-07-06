Almost one week into Ireland's term holding the EU presidency, Micheál Martin and the Government can be satisfied to have avoided obvious political pratfalls. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Our politics team's behind-the-scenes take on events of the day. Sent Monday to Friday when the Dáil is in session

No doubt the Government has spent the past few days mopping its figurative brow in relief – as last week’s opening EU presidency formalities passed off without any obvious political pratfalls or big security embarrassments.

But it will be a long six months, you suspect.

This week there is the potential for a Homer Simpson-esque pulling of the collective collar as MEPs vote on a resolution calling for exports to be banned from the Aughinish Alumina plant in Limerick to Russia.

The resolution follows calls for the European Union to take action against such exports to Moscow – where an investigation by this newspaper found they were making their way into the hands of Russian arms manufacturers.

Micheál Martin is due to address the European Parliament in Strasbourg tomorrow, in advance of the debate, about Ireland’s priorities for the presidency.

Among those keen to shut down the operation (the export of alumina – not Martin’s speech) is Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

It’s all part of a drive to expand the sanctions against Russia in response to its aggression against Ukraine.

Minister for State Neale Richmond was out to bat for the Coalition over the weekend and he denied to RTÉ that Ireland’s investigation into the supply chain was a “stalling” exercise – and pointed out that alumina wasn’t yet a sanctioned product. He said that if it were to become one, then Ireland would do as it should.

The resolution before the European Parliament will be little more than a symbolic gesture, however, and it is entirely up to the European Commission and Ireland as to whether such action is taken.

There has been a further round of attacks on Kyiv overnight – with at least 14 people reported dead and dozens injured.

Ukraine will get a good airing in Turkey this week, with the Nato members in town.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see much discussion about the possibility of giving Ukraine further air defences mixed with, quite possibly, terrible anxiety about what Donald Trump might say next.

The US president has, of course, demanded that Nato’s European members do more spending on defence while suggesting he’d like to reduce the number of US troops stationed on the Continent.

He was on the blower to Vladimir Putin over the weekend, with the Russian leader making sure to congratulate him on his country’s 250th anniversary. In an 85-minute phone call the two men also discussed the future of Ukraine.

Zelenskiy will be in Ankara, where he is expected to meet Trump on Wednesday. The Nato secretary general Mark Rutte’s nerves could well be at him.

Speaking of a geopolitical bear pit, the Minister for Foreign Affairs will find herself in the Gulf region this week.

Helen McEntee flew in yesterday, with meetings in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on the agenda.

“Solidarity” was the word she used to describe Ireland’s positioning vis-a-vis the above nations – and she commended them for the “restraint” they had shown in the face of Iranian attacks on their territories.

All important economic ties between Ireland and friends in the Gulf will also be touched upon.

Economic affairs will be to the fore on Friday too, with the Tánaiste due to chair a meeting of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council in Brussels. Simon Harris is due to present Ireland’s “work programme” in the field of said affairs.

The council will be having a debate about Europe’s saving and investment union – and such things are close to Harris’s heart right now.

Public sector pay

At home, however, the largesse available to the Government is being eyed by unions – who are demanding meaningful talks about a new public sector pay deal.

Siptu has been readying its members for potential industrial action after telling them the basis for negotiations does not exist.

Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary has appealed for discussions to take place and said his colleague Jack Chambers was on hand to chew the fat.

Ballots are being prepared as the dance unfolds. The unions say any new deal should go beyond issues of pay – while the Government insists it will not seek industrial peace at any price.

Calleary made his appeal this morning in Ballina, Co Mayo, where he had gathered social protection and employment ministers from other EU member states.

Some of those, straining to meet the demands of rising inflation and increased Nato spending, could only dream of the fiscal resources available to Dublin.