Funeral details announced for motorcycle racer who died following crash at Tandragee 100

James Walsh died following an accident at the Tandragee 100 motorcycle race in Co Armagh last weekend.

Funeral details have been announced for Cork rider James Walsh who died on Friday following an accident at the Tandragee 100 motorcycle race in Co Armagh last weekend.

Mr Walsh of Coolvallanane Beg, Kinsale died at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

He crashed in the senior support race last Saturday (June 27th) and was taken to hospital by air ambulance. He had won the junior support race just hours before his accident. Organ donation followed his death.

The North Armagh Motorcyle and Car Club (Tarmac Section Ltd) which organises the event described Walsh as a “truly valued member” of their racing community.

They offered their sympathy to his family whilst thanking the Motorcycle Union of Ireland, Ulster Centre Medical Team, the air ambulance crew and the medical staff who “fought so hard to save him.”

The West Cork Motorcycle Club said that Walsh was much admired for his skill and determination on the track.

“But it was away from the racing that James truly left his mark. His warm smile, kind nature, and infectious sense of humour made him someone everyone looked forward to seeing in the paddock.

He was always willing to lend a hand, offer advice, or simply have a chat, whether you were a lifelong friend or a rival competitor, they said.

“James was a much-loved member of our club and a friend to so many. His presence brought people together, and his loss will be deeply felt by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

“He will be remembered not only for his achievements in racing but for the kindness, generosity, and genuine friendship he showed to everyone around him.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with James’s mother Geraldine, his partner Claire, family, friends, and all who loved him during this incredibly difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Liam and James Chawke, of Chawkie Racing, posted on social media that Walsh was “not only a talented competitor but a much loved friend.”

“Everyone at Chawkie Racing is devastated. James was so much more than an exceptional motorcycle racer, he was one of life’s true gentlemen.