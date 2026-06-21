Ireland

Child killed in Co Mayo road traffic incident

Incident took place on the N59 near Ballina on Sunday morning

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
The child, a pedestrian on the road, was struck by a car. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Sun Jun 21 2026 - 19:311 MIN READ

A child has died following a road traffic incident in Co Mayo on Sunday.

The incident took place on the N59 at Eskeragh, Crossmolina, near Ballina around 11.20am.

The child, a pedestrian on the road, was struck by a car. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

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Garda Forensic Collision Investigators preserved the scene to allow for an examination and traffic diversions were in place on Sunday evening.

The incident brings to 82 the total number of people killed on the State’s roads so far this year, up from 74 at the same time last year.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Road users and pedestrians with camera footage, including dashcam, who were travelling in the area between 10.40am and 11.40am on Sunday are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda station on 096 20 560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

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