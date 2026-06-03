Garda to expand use of body-worn cameras nationwide

Gardaí from five stations have been using body-worn cameras since 2024. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

An Garda Síochána is preparing to spend €150 million on a national rollout of body-worn cameras and an advanced digital evidence management network following a successful trial of the technology.

A total of 600 cameras were used at five Garda stations during the proof-of-concept phase in 2024 – three in Dublin and the others in Limerick and Waterford.

A public procurement process has begun with a view to expanding the use of the cameras across the country at an estimated cost of €150 million over the next 15 years.

The contract will include the provision of technical infrastructure to support a digital evidence management network that will allow for live video-streaming and retention of recorded footage.

The supplier will also be expected to provide training and support, as well as security arrangements for the storage and management of digital evidence gathered by the body-worn cameras.

Tender documents published by An Garda Síochána describe the procurement process as being of “strategic importance”.

It covers body-worn camera devices and associated accessories, charging stations, secure hosting capabilities, training materials, maintenance and servicing, and software integration with existing Garda systems.

The proof-of-concept phase was launched at Store Street, Kevin Street and Pearse Street stations at the end of May 2024, before Limerick and Waterford joined the trial in August and September, respectively.

Nearly 6,000 recordings from body-worn cameras were reviewed from the five locations at the end of 2024 as part of the trial to inform the technical design and infrastructure required for a national implementation.

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A public consultation on the use of the technology was launched last December as part of efforts to ensure their use reflected best practice in policing and respected the rights of members of the public.

Last year, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said body-worn cameras were part of the modern tools and equipment needed to help gardaí as they protect people from harm and save lives.

“My priority will be to support An Garda Síochána to move towards the nationwide rollout of body-worn cameras, and the development of a new digital evidence management system,” he added.