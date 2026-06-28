Temperature records shattered in Europe as deadly heatwave moves east

A woman uses a hand cooler fan during high temperatures in Berlin, Germany on Saturday. Photograph: EPA

From Scandinavia to the Alps, Europeans endured sweltering conditions on Saturday as a heatwave linked to ‌dozens of deaths spread east, shattering records with temperatures in some areas soaring above 40 degrees.

Preliminary all-time temperature records were set on Saturday in Germany, Denmark and the Czech Republic, and a new mark for the month of June ​in Switzerland. Similar records had been broken earlier this week in France and Britain.

Scientists said the stifling heatwave would have been virtually impossible without man-made climate change, which has made this week’s night-time temperatures 100 times more likely than they would have been even two decades ago.

“This heat isn’t pleasant summer weather. It’s a health crisis,” Katrin Goering-Eckardt, a German federal lawmaker and former parliamentary leader of the Green Party, said on X.

Such was the heat in Berlin, where temperatures climbed ​to 39 degrees on Saturday, that police deployed two water cannons in the city to lightly spray people trying to cool down.

Police water canon sprays tourists at the Brandenburg Gate during a heat wave in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday. Photograph: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Saturday’s new preliminary German record of 41.5 degrees in Moeckern-Drewitz in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt topped a record set just the ⁠day before of 41.3 degrees near Saarbruecken on the French border, Germany’s Meteorological Service said.

The Danish Meteorological Institute meanwhile reported a 37 degrees reading north of the city of Aarhus ‌on ‌Saturday, ​the highest on record since measurements began in 1874.

Officials in the Czech Republic measured a record 40.9 degrees north of Prague, the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute said.

In the Slovak capital Bratislava, authorities recorded the hottest night on record on Friday.

German authorities issued extreme heat warnings nearly nationwide ⁠on Saturday. As the heatwave moved east, temperatures rose well above 30 degrees across ​almost all of Poland. The heating up of the River Danube led Hungary’s Paks nuclear power plant ​to cut output on one of its reactors.

Earlier, Switzerland’s Beznau nuclear power station temporarily shut down its reactors due to the temperature of the River Aare.

In France, dozens of people, both young and old, ‌have died due to the heatwave. Temperatures above 40 degrees have disrupted ​rail travel and power generation, sparked alcohol bans, suspended classes and postponed outdoor events. France’s government said summer sales would be extended this year after a slow start due to the heatwave.

Parisians swimming in the Canal Saint-Martin during the heatwave in the city of Paris on Saturday. Photogra[h: Brune Simon/Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

Italy’s health ⁠ministry issued a red alert for the heatwave in 18 cities including Milan, Rome, ⁠Turin, Venice, Genoa, Florence and Bologna for Saturday and ​Sunday. The flow of the River Po has dropped dramatically, with seawater advancing deep inland, posing threats to local farming and the ecosystem of Italy’s most important waterway.

Even at night in the Alps there was little relief, with temperatures in Bolzano in Italy’s South Tyrol never falling below 25.4 degrees, the city’s meteorologist Dieter Peterlin said, a June record. Ecologists fear for Europe’s glaciers.

Struggling with the prospect of damage to infrastructure, including buckling roads and swelling train tracks, some rail providers have sought to reduce traffic.

German national rail operator Deutsche Bahn allowed customers to cancel long-distance travel into early next week. Another operator, National Express, said it suspended some trains on Saturday afternoon in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, as a precaution.

[ The media should treat this heat as the very bad news it isOpens in new window ]

Near Hamburg, the main traffic lane on one of Germany’s busiest motorways was partially closed after heat split the asphalt.

In Switzerland, the Lausanne Pride march had extra ‌water fountains and first responders, while Milan’s Pride ⁠march was pushed back until 5pm local time (4pm Irish time) to curb the heat’s impact.

The Ironman European Championship long-distance triathlon taking place on Sunday in Frankfurt shortened the cycling and running courses due to the heat.

The most extreme heat is forecast to begin fading over the weekend, with heavy thunderstorms expected on Sunday. Paris ‌said it would close its parks, gardens and the Canal Saint-Martin swimming area early on Saturday due to storm forecasts. Across Europe, cultural landmarks have had to close, farming has suffered, and some hospitals have struggled to cope. The heatwave has pushed temperatures ​well above their seasonal average, according to the Reuters Climate Monitor, driven by a phenomenon known as an Omega block because of a ​shape similar to the Greek letter.

This weather pattern traps a bulging ball of hot air over regions for extended periods, with cooler air on its fringes. - Reuters