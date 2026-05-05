Valerie French’s brother welcomes plan to strip parenting rights from spouse killers

'Regardless of so-called rights of a killer, the best interests of the children are the most important thing,' said David French, brother of Valerie French. Photograph: Collins Courts

The brother of a woman murdered by her husband has welcomed plans by the Minister for Justice to introduce legislation to withdraw guardianship rights from a parent who has killed their spouse.

David French told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland he was looking forward to reading the text of “Valerie’s Law”, which is due to be presented to Cabinet tomorrow by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan.

Valerie French, a 41-year-old mother of three young sons, was killed in June 2019 by her husband, James Kilroy, at their home near Westport in Co Mayo.

“I really appreciate the work the department has been doing on drafting this [law], and the Minister in particular. This is one more step in the kind of aftermath of the murder, and absolutely massively welcome,“ David French said.

“I really look forward to seeing the text of the Bill and seeing it go before the Dáil for debate. These are complicated situations. Family life is complicated. There’s a lot of different configurations, and there’s a lot of legislation in this space. But, as the Minister said, this is child protection. This is taking a verdict from the criminal court and applying it for the best interests of children, regardless of so-called rights of a killer, the best interests of the children are the most important thing.

“If the family’s been completely dissolved, there’s no point pretending it still exists. It doesn’t if one parent has killed the other.”

French said in his experience the verdict in a criminal court “might as well happen on the moon as far as family law or property law or any other venue is concerned.

“And that struck us as particularly strange that the rest of the system sees the family as continuing on regardless. And murder is absolutely massive. Unless it happens in your family, you don’t realise what a massive, massive thing it is.

“It seems to have no implications outside the criminal court until now. So I really look forward to seeing the debate in the Dáil on this and really thank local representatives in particular for their support on this.”

When asked about the campaign for Valerie’s Law, French said the constitutionality issue had come up on many occasions. “Some groups were very much telling me, ‘you can’t do that, the Constitution says X, and you just absolutely can’t’. And you’re like, well, murder’s a big deal and it needs to be taken into account and there are a lot of child protection rights.

“So it might seem obvious, but, as everyone knows, legislation, even when it’s straightforward and things are obvious, they still take a long time and there’s a lot of competing priorities. I absolutely look forward to seeing the text and seeing the debate, and this is one more step towards enactment and child protection. And front and centre are Valerie’s children and Valerie.”