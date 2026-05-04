Irish flotilla activist claims she was grabbed by the hair and cable-tied by Israeli commandos

Flotilla activist Catriona Graham pictured in Crete, after the vessel she was on was intercepted by the Israeli Navy.

An Irish member of the flotilla intercepted by the Israeli navy said she was cable-tied, manhandled and left for 24 hours without adequate food or water.

Catriona Graham was on the Eros 1st boat, one of the lead vessels of the flotilla, which was intercepted late last Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

It was “very unanticipated” they would be intercepted when they were, as they were in international waters at the time, some 900 kilometres from Gaza, she said.

Altogether Israel has removed 175 activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was made up of about 58 vessels carrying crew members from 70 countries.

Their boats were surrounded by ribs and they thought initially they were from the Greek coastguard.

They turned out to be Israeli navy commandos who called out to them to be ready for boarding.

The passengers of the flotilla were moved to the back of the boat and their life jackets were taken off. They were all cable-tied. The vessel then left at full speed, Graham recalled.

“They took people’s shirts and jackets off. It was extremely cold and extremely uncomfortable. They were demanding that people move around without life jackets on. It was dangerous and risky.”

Three Irish members of the Global Sumud Flotilla, Robert Murphy, Catriona Graham and Fiacc Ó Brolcháin, were among those who issued videos after being detained in international waters by Israel. Photograph: Éire Global Sumud/Instagram

Graham said they were transferred to a prison boat where they were forced into a stress position (kneeling down with head to the ground and hands on their head).

“They took my jacket off. I was wearing a very light dress and very light leggings. We were all damp and wet.”

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They were given foam mattresses without blankets. There was a limited amount of water, she recalled, and all they had to eat was “tiny” bread rolls with single slices of cheese. “There was not enough to go around,” she said.

“We were not given any more water for a further 24 hours. It was a 500ml bottle per person over that period,” she said.

“We had seven portaloos for 180 people. We were not given any soap or any hygiene products. It was quite dire circumstances.

“We tried on the second night to set up the foam mattress into a structure for warmth. Many of us were huddled together to try to sleep with body warmth.”

She said six of those on the flotilla were taken into isolation away from the others. “By the second evening, it was clear it was 24 hours before we knew about their wellbeing.”

They were all told they would be brought ashore on ribs 10 at a time, but they refused until they were given information on the six held in isolation.

“They rapidly started the physical engagement. They grabbed me by the hair and forced me into a stress position,” she said.

Brazilian activist Thiago Avila arrives at a court in Ashkelon on May 3, 2026. Photograph: Ilia Yefimovich/AFP via Getty Images

According to her, at that point they grabbed the Brazilian activist Thiago Avila who is currently in detention in Israel. “That’s the last time I saw or heard from him.”

Five of the six who were held in detention on the prison ship were released except Saif Abu Keshek, a Palestinian activist who is also a Spanish citizen. He is in detention in Israel.

She refused to stay on the rib and was put back on the prison ship, where she claimed she was manhandled by Israeli commandos.

She was eventually taken onshore in Crete. She said the Greek government did not give them food or toilet facilities. “It was a disappointing experience after being kidnapped,” she said.

She stressed, though, that the Greek people have been very welcoming of them.

Despite her ordeal, Graham said she intends to continue with the flotilla which is currently moored because of rough conditions in the Mediterranean at present.

She is one of three of the seven who will continue on the flotilla. The others have returned home.

“Everyone is very clear about the willingness to continue in every different way that we can in the struggle for Palestinian liberation and resistance.”

Israel has defended its stance calling the flotilla organisers “professional provocateurs” and added: “Israel will ⁠not allow the breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza.”

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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