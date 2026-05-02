Ireland

Thunderstorm warning: Met Éireann predicts outbreaks of rain throughout weekend

A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo until 6pm on Saturday

16/04/2025 - Wet weather on the streets of Dublin City Centre as umbrellas are drawn to provide cover from the rain. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
16/04/2025 - Wet weather on the streets of Dublin City Centre as umbrellas are drawn to provide cover from the rain. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Katie Mellett
Sat May 02 2026 - 16:122 MIN READ

The May bank holiday is expected to be cool and cloudy, with occasional outbreaks of rain as a yellow weather warning is in place for some counties, according to Met Éireann.

A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo from 2.37pm to 6pm on Saturday.

Potential impacts include lightning activity, power outages, spot flooding and poor travel conditions.

The national forecaster said Saturday will be cloudy with some sunny spells. The afternoon will experience widespread showers, becoming heavy at time. Isolated thunderstorms in the west and north bring a chance of spot flooding. The southeast will experience more persistent rain. Highest temperatures of 12 to 17 degrees.

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Saturday night will be dry with outbreaks of rain persisting in the east and southeast. Mist and fog will develop overnight. Lowest temperatures of five to 10 degrees, with light northerly or variable breezes.

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Sunday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and patches of mist in the east. The west will experience limited bright or sunny spells with showers. Some of the showers will turn heavy in the southwest later, with a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees, coolest in the east.

On Sunday night, it will be generally dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells as well as the odd the light shower. Lowest temperatures of four to nine degrees, coolest in the north and mildest in the south.

Monday is forecasted to be generally cloudy with limited sunny spells. It will be mostly dry with some patches of light rain. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, coolest in the north and warmest in the south.

Monday night will be generally dry, apart from a few patches of light rain or drizzle mainly further north, with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of four to eight degrees.

Met Éireann issued a similar forecast for Tuesday, saying it will be generally cloudy with patches of light rain. Throughout the day, the rain will gradually die out as brighter spells develop from the north. Highest temperatures of nine to 13 degrees, highest in the south.

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Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett is an Irish Times journalist