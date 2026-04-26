Woman (80s) dies after car struck wall in south Dublin shopping centre car park

Garda forensic collision investigators examine the scene of a fatal crash at Knocklyon Shopping Centre in Dublin after a car struck a wall. Photograph: Damien Storan.

A woman in her 80s has died after a car struck a wall at a shopping centre car park in Knocklyon, south Dublin, on Sunday morning.

The single-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 11am at the Knocklyon Shopping Centre on Idrone Avenue.

The woman was a passenger in the car and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver, a man also aged in his 80s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital for injuries believed to be non-life threatening, the Garda said in a statement.

“No other injuries have been reported in the collision,” it said.

The scene was held for technical examination by forensic collision investigators but has since been lifted.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly those who may have camera footage and were in the area between 10.45am and 11.15am.