Met Éireann confirm sunny weather to continue over coming days after warmest weekend of the year

Stephen Burke from Beaumont and Patrick Keogh from Raheny stretching before a dip in the sea at Dollymount Strand on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Mild temperatures and sunny spells are expected to continue throughout much of the coming week, though possible widespread “showery” rain is expected on Thursday, according to Met Éireann.

Friday was the warmest day so far this year after a high of 21.3 degrees was recorded in Claremorris, Co Mayo, according to provisional data from the forecaster.

The highest temperature recorded on Saturday, meanwhile, was 20.8 degrees in Phoenix Park in Dublin.

Daytime temperatures are set to remain in the mid to high teens over the coming days as conditions are expected to remain settled until later in the week, before possible widespread rain on Thursday, the forecaster said.

Following a provisional peak of 17.7 degrees recorded at Phoenix Park on Sunday afternoon, Sunday night is expected to be mostly dry, though some isolated showers are possible, particularly over the northern half of the country.

Lowest temperatures of 3 to 8 degrees are expected on Sunday night, before climbing again to highs of between 13 and 17 degrees on Monday.

It will be coolest in the north and mildest in the south on Monday, which is forecast to be a “mostly dry” day. Sunny spells can be expected to improve as the day goes on, the forecaster said, though a few light showers are possible.

Temperatures are set to dip to lows of 5 to 8 degrees on Monday night, which will be dry and largely clear with the exception of some isolated patches of mist and fog.

Tuesday is shaping up to be a “largely fine and dry day” with sunny spells and scattered cloud amid highs of 13 to 18 degrees. It will be warmest in the west of the country, the forecaster added. Dry conditions will continue on Tuesday night with long, clear spells as temperatures dip to lows of between 4 and 7 degrees.

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Wednesday is expected to be dry and sunny for much of the day, though cloud will build in southern areas later on and may bring showers that night. Highest temperatures of 12 to 17 degrees are expected on Wednesday, again warmest in the west of the country.

Although there is some uncertainty in the forecast for Thursday, conditions are expected to take a turn, according to the forecaster. Temperatures are set to remain relatively mild, with highs ranging from 12 to 16 degrees, though current indications suggest possible clouds and showery rain spreading northwards over the country throughout the day, Met Éireann said.