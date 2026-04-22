‘Substantial shift’ among EU states on Israel, says McEntee

Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee said she sensed an increased desire from EU member states to 'do more' in response to the Israeli government's actions in Palestine. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

There has been a “substantial shift” in the EU on taking action against Israel, the Minister for Foreign Affairs has said.

Helen McEntee said although EU members rejected a proposal from Ireland, Spain and Slovenia to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement over human rights breaches, there had been a shift.

She has condemned Israel’s introduction of the death penalty targeting Palestinians and the “unprecedented and unacceptable” escalation of violence in the West Bank.

She said the three countries had called, as a result, for a suspension of the agreement at a meeting on Tuesday of EU foreign affairs ministers. She added Ireland would be more effective if it acted in unison with the EU.

McEntee said on Wednesday: “What’s really important for me, though, and I think the approach from Government, has always been to make sure that whatever we do, it’s going to have a positive impact on the ground [and] it’s going to help people in Gaza, Palestine or the Middle East.

“We’ve seen in the past, whether it’s recognising Palestine, whether it’s other engagements with other countries, where we’ve worked together we’ve actually made a difference.”

McEntee met her Spanish and Slovenian counterparts before the foreign affairs council in Brussels on Tuesday and they wrote asking for a discussion on suspending or partially suspending the EU-Israel trade agreement.

“[We asked that] we would at least focus on partial suspension on particular trade, and that we would re-engage on the issues with the sanctions, which are already on the table, particularly sanctions for those that are involved in violent settler extreme actions within the West Bank,” she said.

“While there wasn’t unanimity yesterday, this is the first council meeting where I felt there was a substantial shift, where I felt there was a move from member states in wanting to do more.

“What I’ll be doing now, not just with my Slovenian and Spanish colleagues, but working with a number of other colleagues, is trying to make sure we make further progress.”

Asked about a Government Bill that would ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian land, McEntee said: “We are making progress.”

Independent Senator Frances Black said the Minister had gone to the Attorney General several times for advice and, Black claimed, the Government is using “delay tactics” on the Bill.

McEntee said: “Any piece of legislation that I’ve worked on has various different engagements with the Attorney General and it’s quite often that you’d be back and forth multiple times.

“I’ve received the second round of advice from the Attorney General, and I’ll be responding to that soon.

“The legislation itself, as I said, we are making progress. It is moving.

[ France and Sweden push to increase EU tariffs on goods from illegal Israeli settlementsOpens in new window ]

“I’ve received the advice from the Attorney General, but I think it is really important that before we make any types of changes, be it legislative or otherwise, that we do so with other member states, so the bilateral engagements that I had yesterday with other colleagues, we discussed this very issue and how we would move together on it.” - PA