Scarlett Faulkner remembered at funeral with ‘beautiful smile’ as mourners gather in grief

The coffin carrying the remains of Scarlett Faulkner arrives at St Munchin's Church on Clancy Strand, Limerick city for her funeral mass. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

The four immaculately groomed white horses walked slowly over Limerick’s Thomond Bridge, pink and purple plumes on their heads, pulling a glass carriage behind them. Each horse displayed on their withers a cloth depicting the image of a young woman with ash blonde hair.

In the metallic bronze-coloured coffin within the carriage were the remains of Scarlett Faulkner (29), who died of head injuries after being attacked at the side of the road in Birdhill, Co Tipperary, on March 21st.

A white stretch limousine, containing family members, followed the carriage. Before the coffin was removed, a recording of Bette Midler’s Wind Beneath My Wings was played at volume. Mourners gathered beside the carriage, and sang along, holding hands and raising their arms together in the air. Curious passing motorists slowed to watch. A Garda presence waved them all on.

The men wore black suits. The women wore T-shirts with pictures of Faulkner’s face, and narrow, violet-coloured scarves around their necks. Small girls wore carefully-tied ribbons of the same colour in their hair.

The funeral Mass was being held at St Munchin’s Church on Clancy Quay, close to Limerick city centre. The wind was coming in gusts off the Shannon river and toppling many of the 14 enormous heart-shaped photographic tributes of Faulkner that lined the church entrance.

Each tribute carried a message from a different family member. They were edged with purple tulle frills and rows of small white roses. An undertaker hurried back and forth, fetching sandbags to anchor them securely in place. Two little girls stood on tiptoes and reached up together to kiss a picture of Faulkner. A length of pink carpet outside the entrance to the nave lifted in the wind and was swiftly smoothed down again by many willing hands.

Also outside the church was a huge poster with a montage of images commemorating Faulkner’s life. There was a Louis Vuitton handbag; a pair of sandals and sunglasses; a can of Red Bull; a box of JPS cigarettes; a pair of high heels; and a bottle of Mugler perfume.

Inside the church, the aisle had been decorated with artificial trees, in pink and white bloom. There was a large banner saying “Mommy”, with a photograph of Faulkner holding her only child; a small daughter. “Love u Mommy, Yr diamond eyes daughter, Oceanna” read the message.

St Munchin’s Church holds 1,000 people. Some tenth of that number gathered in the aisles nearest the altar. The funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Donal McNamara, alongside Fr Pat Hogan and Fr Pat Seaver. No funeral gifts were brought to the altar.

Family and friends of Scarlett Faulkner attend St Munchin's Church on Clancy Strand, Limerick city for her funeral Mass. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

Addressing the family in his homily, McNamara said: “Today we gather in great sorrow and in confusion ... The loss you face is not only painful; it is deeply unsettling. When death comes suddenly and unexpectedly and in circumstances marked by conflict, it can leave us with lots of questions that feel too heavy to carry and wounds that seem too raw even to touch.”

He went on the say: “To Scarlett‘s child Oceanna, and all who loved her, we acknowledge a grief that is profound. Unquestionably there may be anger, there may be confusion and there may be silence where words fail. All of that belongs here. The church does not ask you to get rid of these feelings.

“Today, you also face something very difficult but nevertheless essential and that is the call to forgiveness. This does not mean ignoring what has happened, absolutely not. It does not mean denying pain or excusing wrongdoing.” The congregation, listening attentively, rustled as the homily concluded.

After the funeral service, Faulkner’s sister, Victoria, rose to give a short tribute. She first thanked everyone who had supported the family over the last three weeks. Then she said: “You left us with a gift from God, Oceanna. You gave her everything a mother could. You were a character, Scarlett, you always made me laugh. We will miss your beautiful smile. You have many friends who loved you dearly. We will love you forever.”

Scarlett Faulkner died following an attack outside Birdhill, in Co Tipperary. Photograph: Family/Facebook

She ended by saying: “We promise you sister; we will get you the justice you deserve.”

Her tribute was followed by a loud and lengthy round of applause.

Burial followed afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, near Meelick in Co Clare.

A 16-year-old girl is before the courts charged with assault causing serious harm to Faulkner. A 40-year-old woman is charged with endangerment, and violent assault.

Both accused are due to appear on remand before Tipperary District Court in Nenagh on April 23rd.