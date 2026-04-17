‘Our sleeping beauty’: Funeral hears Scarlett Faulkner (29) was a devoted mother

The coffin carrying the remains of Scarlett Faulkner arrive at St Munchin's Church on Clancy Strand, Limerick city for her funeral mass. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

Scarlett Faulkner who died after suffering catastrophic head injuries in an alleged assault in Birdhill, Co Tipperary last month has been described as a devoted mother and a “sleeping beauty”.

Ms Faulkner (29) died last Monday after her life-support was turned off at Cork University Hospital, three weeks after she was allegedly attacked.

Victoria Faulkner addressed mourners at her late sister’s funeral mass in St Munchin’s Church in Limerick City.

“You were daddy’s girl and mommy’s world, we will love you forever, our sleeping beauty, from your 10 sisters and five brothers, and most importantly you’re beautiful daughter Oceanna, who you loved dearly, the same way she loved you,” she said.

“You have left a big hole in each and everyone of our hearts but you also touched the hearts of many others in this world,” she said.

“You were a good mother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, friend to us all, you have left us with a beautiful little girl, ‘Oceanna’ - a gift from god, who reminds us of you so much.”

“You loved your little girl with all your heart, you gave her everything that a mother could give and do for her, and we promise to show her all the pictures of you and her making fond memories together.”

“I’ll cherish every memory we ever shared together, you were a character, you always made us laugh, we will miss your beautiful smile and loving personality.”

“The love you showed us we will never forget,” she added.

Prior to the funeral mass, and speaking on behalf of her father, Victoria Faulkner had asked mourners to be peaceful.

“We have had the hardest three weeks of our lives, we are suffering,” she said.

The Faulkner family decorated the exterior and interior of the church with floral tributesof Scarlett Faulkner in happier times.

A lilac casket carrying Ms Faulkner’s remains were brought to the church in a carriage drawn by four white horses with pennants of Ms Faulkner’s image draped across the horses.

Scarlett Faulkner, who died following an attack at Birdhill, Co Tipperary Photograph: Family/Facebook

Canon Donal McNamara, St Munchin’s parish, encouraged those gathered at Friday’s funeral mass to focus their energies on “forgiveness”.

“Forgiveness does not mean denying pain or excusing wrongdoing. Forgiveness is a journey, a long difficult, challenging path that leads away from being consumed by anger and towards the freedom that god desires for each one of you,” said Fr McNamara.

“In moments like this, families can be torn apart or slowly healed. The choice is not easy.”

“But, if you allow the path (to peace) to work within you, even the deepest wounds can be healed, little by little,” he said.

Fr McNamara also encouraged Scarlett’s family to focus their attention on her six-year-old daughter Oceanna.

“The greatest gift remains Scarlett’s daughter, Oceanna, and their bond is not ended in death, rather it is changed,” Fr McNamara, who was assisted by Fr Pat Hogan.

Afterwards, Celine Dion’s 1996 hit song “Because You Loved Me” was played on a speaker, as Ms Faulkner’s casket was shouldered out of the church.

She was later laid to rest at her family plot at Meelick Cemetery, Meelick, south east Clare.

Two people are before the courts charged in connection with the alleged attack on Ms Faulkner.

They include a 16-year old girl who is accused of assault causing serious harm to Ms Faulkner and a 40-year old woman who is charged with endangerment and violent disorder.

The two accused, who cannot be named because reporting restrictions have been imposed in the case, are due to appear on remand in court again on April 23rd.

A post mortem examination was conducted on Ms Faulkner’s remains earlier this week, however Gardaí did not release the autopsy results.

Garda investigations into Ms Faulkner’s alleged assault and subsequent death are continuing.