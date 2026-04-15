Woman (91) walks 220km to protest US military use of Shannon Airport

A 91-year-old woman has walked 220km to protest against the US military’s use of a Co Clare airport.

Lelia Doolan from Co Clare walked for a fortnight from Shannon Airport and arrived at Leinster House in Dublin at noon on Wednesday.

She thanked the people who supported her along the way, people who “stood in their gardens” as she passed, and the protesters who gathered with Palestinian flags and posters at Leinster House.

Doolan said the Irish were a people who “love peace” and urged politicians to use existing laws to bar US military planes from Shannon.

An organiser said they had asked for a meeting Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris, but had received no response.

Responding to a question from Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik, who raised Doolan’s protest in the Dáil chamber on Wednesday, he said he was not aware she had sought a meeting.

He said that Shannon Airport was “not a US military base”.

The pro-Palestine crowd sang the anti-war song written by John Lennon, Give Peace a Chance, as well as Bob Dylan’s Blowin’ In the Wind, and called for a ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

Doolan addresses supporters on Kildare Street on Wednesday. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Doolan said the demonstration was a peaceful one that called for Ireland to tell its US “friends the truth”.

“It’s about equality. It’s about kindness, it’s about goodness, it’s about decency, and it’s about being honourable and telling your friends the truth,” she said.

“Now, we love the American people – things may be going very awry at the moment, indeed they are, and one of the things that needs to be remembered is you tell your friends the truth.

“We’ve got to tell [the] American military the truth: Shannon is not a place for refuelling, for bringing military personnel, for bringing cargo, for bringing prisoners to.

“If Micheál only knew how beautiful the people of Ireland are, how engaged they are, with honesty and decency and telling the truth, they might get a bit of a boost to his life, the people outside this damn building might get a bit of an insight into what they’re there for, paid by us to do the job that we are not able ourselves to do.”

Doolan began her protest on March 31st and has travelled through counties Limerick, Tipperary, Laois and Kildare before arriving in Dublin on Wednesday.

Members of the public travelled with her along the way as part of the pro-neutrality and pro-Palestine demonstration.

In 2024, Doolan did a parachute jump to raise money for Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières to mark her 90th birthday. – PA