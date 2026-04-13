‘No toxic mining’: Public inquiry into controversial Tyrone gold mine reconvenes

Protesters outside the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh during the public inquiry into the planning application for the gold mine project at Greencastle, Co Tyrone. Photograph: PA

A reconvened public inquiry into a gold mine application in Co Tyrone is facing “very similar” issues to when it was suspended a year ago, its lead official has said.

Commissioner Jacqueline McParland heard arguments in relation to the mine at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh as those in opposition warned the process risked becoming “farcical”.

The investigation by the Planning Appeals Commission opened in January 2025 but hearings were suspended when it was contended that the Irish Government had not been notified about the inquiry, and that Donegal County Council had not been given adequate time to respond after a cross-Border issue was identified.

The mining firm Dalradian has been working on the Curraghinalt site near Greencastle in the Sperrin Mountains since 2009 and has applied to develop an underground gold mine.

There has been opposition to the proposal, which concerns an area of outstanding natural beauty, in terms of its impact on health and the environment.

Despite the opposition, some local people are in support of investment in the area, with Dalradian claiming the project could bring 1,000 jobs and deliver £5 billion (€5.75 billion) to the local economy.

Those opposing the mine gathered outside the venue in Omagh, with yellow umbrellas saying “no toxic mining”, and chanted “Dalradian out”.

In a letter sent to the commission on April 9th last year, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) stated that a “significant volume of new information” was submitted as part of the transboundary consultation undertaken by the Stormont Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

The agency said it was “assessing”, but given the “volume of new information”, NIEA would not now prepare a draft Habitats Regulations Appropriate Assessment in advance of the inquiry.

Inside the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh during the public inquiry. Photograph: Claudia Savage/PA Wire

Conor Fegan, a barrister representing Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, said the new information meant people had not been given the “reasonable time” to respond that they should be allowed under law.

Daniel Elvin, representing DfI, said the Irish transboundary authority would have had access to any additional information as it was published on the department’s website and it would be able to make further representations before planning permission was granted.

McParland asked Elvin if the department had “arranged” for the Republic to access this information, which he said was a different question than if it was available.

Asked again if he had arranged for any other information to be referred to transboundary authorities, he said “in the manner I’ve already submitted, yes”, which he then confirmed was in relation to it being on the website.

McParland reminded the public that they were not permitted to heckle, in response to laughter during this exchange.

Fegan later argued that when a public inquiry was part of a decision-making process, then it needed to be on a timescale to allow relevant parties to participate in a way that would facilitate them to impact the outcome rather than being “bolted on” to the end.

He said that members of the public may have wanted to make comment on that further information but were “not being afforded opportunity”.

McParland said the inquiry found itself “very similar to the position we were in last January”.

Emmett McAleer, a former independent councillor, argued that the process was becoming “farcical” and raised issues around public participation as a result of the late additional documentation.

In the afternoon, McParland said DfI were responsible for transboundary consultation submissions, and that a decision in relation to the issues raised would be outlined at the inquiry on Tuesday morning.

Heading into the session, Marella Fyffe, chairwoman of Save Our Sperrins, which has been campaigning against the move, said they were hoping it would be “third time lucky”.

[ Reconvened inquiry into Sperrin Mountains gold-mining plan looks to decide 17-year battleOpens in new window ]

Fidelma O’Kane from the group said: “We’re concerned about the water, the air, the land and the health – things that are basic to our survival, and that’s what’s important.

“It’s not about money for people in America or Canada or profits for businesses.

“This is part of us. We live in the Sperrins. We love the Sperrins and we want it to be safe for our grandchildren and future generations to live there.”

Before proceedings, a spokesperson for Dalradian welcomed the start of the inquiry into its application for what it described as “an environmentally responsible, economically transformative underground mine in Tyrone”.

“The deposit includes gold, silver, copper plus other critical and strategic minerals,” they said.

“Dalradian has submitted extensive proposals for the project which will deliver economic and social benefits for not only our local community but the wider UK and all-island economies.

“The public inquiry is the appropriate forum to consider all aspects of the project.” – PA