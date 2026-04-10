Galway protesters to ‘stand their ground’ at depot blockade as fuel runs low

Protesters at the entrance road to the fuel depot area at Galway Harbour Enterprise Park on Thursday. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy.

Protesters blockading a fuel depot in Galway city say they have no intention of moving despite a growing number of service stations running out of petrol and diesel in the region.

Close to 100 protesters gathered at the depot by Galway harbour on Friday morning, with one claiming there were 300 at the site overnight.

The protesters have prevented fuel from being distributed from the facility for the past four days but have allowed other traffic to move freely in and out.

Tuam native John O’Grady, who is a farmer and works for a haulage company, said threats of the Irish army being brought in to move the blockade were “all talk”.

“The co-operation has been very good with the guards. At the moment, it seems to be all talk. I know nothing about the army coming in so it seems to be all talk,” he said.

“We are in communication with the guards here the whole time. We have no problem whatsoever with them.”

O’Grady, who spent the morning directing traffic in and out of the depot, said the protesters continued to enjoy support from the public.

“The fuel prices are hurting me, they are hurting everyone. It’s not just one person or one sector. Everyone depends on fuel. That is why we are getting the backing of the people,” he said.

“We have people coming here with food, with water and drinks. People are dropping off things for us, they are passing in and out of here, beeping their horns. This affects everyone.”

[ Where are the fuel protests on Friday and which roads are impacted in Dublin and across Ireland?Opens in new window ]

A number of service stations ran out of fuel in Galway on Thursday leading to long queues at other stations. While some service stations have been refuelled overnight, there is growing concern about the impact the blockade could have in the days ahead.

Rebecca Egan, who comes from a farming background, said the protests were very well organised and that she has “never felt as safe as a woman” as when taking part in it.

“The people here will stand their ground until this is resolved to our satisfaction,” she said.

“There is no sense of chaos here. I was here last night and there was no issues, no rowdiness. When I closed my eyes last night there might have been 300 people here. There is a very strong sense of calm, unity, it is very well organised.

“One of the younger protesters said he did not believe the army will get involved to break the blockade, but if it did move five tractors, 10 more will come in after,” she said.

[ Government open to talks with fuel protesters but blockades must end first, Taoiseach saysOpens in new window ]

“We are letting the busses in and everyone who is working in there [at Galway Port]. The guards are well organised with us, they don’t mind us as long as we are not causing any hassle,” said Owen from Galway, who works in agriculture but declined to give a second name.

“The army haven’t a notion [of getting involved]. The army said that they won’t come down. They are as good as we are.”