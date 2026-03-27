‘Serious allegation’ of child abuse at Co Meath centre not adequately reported, Hiqa finds

Concerns about management and safeguarding at the home, in Clondavan, prompted an unannounced inspection by the Health Information and Quality Authority in November 2025.

A “serious allegation” of abuse of an intellectually disabled child was not reported “to the relevant agencies” and there was no evidence a safeguarding review was completed, a report has found.

The alleged incident happened at a Co Meath home for children with intellectual disabilities, operated by Three Steps Ltd, in May 2025.

Concerns about management and safeguarding at the home, in Clondavan, prompted an unannounced inspection by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) in November 2025.

Its report on the home is one of 21 inspection reports on disability centres for adults and children published on Friday.

Of these inspectors found “generally good” compliance with statutory regulations and standards in 11 centres, including those operated by St Hilda’s Services, St John of God community services; Stepping stones residential care limited; Stewarts care; Talbot care; The Rehab group, and, western care association.

There were issues in others however, including those operated by Prosper Fingal; St Joseph’s foundation; Waterford intellectual disability association, Multiple sclerosis society of Ireland and Talbot care.

At the Clondavan centre, home to four children with intellectual disabilities, a “serious allegation of abuse ... had only been dealt with through the complaint process,” says the Hiqa report.

“The allegation had not been reported to the relevant agencies and evidence was not available to show if a safeguarding review had been completed in line with the providers own policies.”

It was the centre’s policy that complaints should be addressed and the satisfaction of the complainant sought and recorded.

“This had not occurred. Instead, records showed that the satisfaction of a social worker was documented in place of the complainant’s own feedback. This did not meet the requirements of the regulations or the provider’s own policy.”

The four children at the centre attended school, but this entailed a two-hour trip each way. “There was limited evidence to show that the provider had assessed the impact for the young people of travelling a total of four hours a day to and from school.”

Health assessments “were incomplete” and out of date regarding “ongoing issues, including bowel, toileting, and continence difficulties among several young people.

“For example, some young people were experiencing recurrent urinary tract infections, constipation, and skin irritation, yet there was no clear record of multidisciplinary review or care plans to guide staff practice.

“It was noted that a psychology, speech and language therapy and occupational assessment was outstanding for each of the young people,” it says.

In addition, three of the children “had limited verbal communication”. In spite of this “communication assessment and plans to guide staff on how best to communicate with the young people were not sufficiently detailed”.

Of the 24 standards against which the centre was inspected, it was “not compliant” with 15 and “substantially compliant” with nine.

Three Steps Ltd’s details on the steps it would take to comply with all standards are included in the report appendix.