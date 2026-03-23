Smyths Toys issues recall notice for dig toys due to traces of asbestos

Smyths Toys assured parents that the overall risk is low, however the manufacturer is recalling the affected items as a precaution.

Smyths Toys has said trace levels of asbestos have been detected in a range of dig toys made with blocks of sand containing gem stones, pirates’ treasure and dinosaur eggs that it has been selling. The retailer has issued a recall notice for the products.

The toys come as blocks of sand and include excavation tools that children can use to dig out the toys buried in the boxes.

Smyths warned people to “stop using the products immediately” and said the products should be kept out of reach of children.

“Testing has shown that the material inside some products may contain trace levels of asbestos,” the recall notice said.

It stressed that the “overall risk is low” and said it was recalling the items as a precaution.

All told, seven products have been recalled.

They are the Dino Dig Sensory Bin; a Gold Dig It Kit; a 10 piece Dig It Out Dinosaur Eggs kit, a Dig It Up Pirates Treasure Set; a Gem Dig Kit 8 Pack; a Pocket Play Gold Treasure Chest Dig It kit and a Gem Dig Kit 12 Gem Pack.

Parents have reacted with shock to the news, with one father of a five-year-old and seven-year-old who contacted The Irish Times saying that his youngest child had received one of the dig kits as a birthday present as long ago as last September.

It is not the only asbestos related recall to impact the toy retailer. Last month it, and a number of other shops, issued a recall of a range of Stretcherz toys after testing revealed that the sand-like material inside some products may have contained trace levels of asbestos.

As in the current case, Smyths Toys assured parents that the overall risk is low, however the manufacturer is recalling the affected items as a precaution.