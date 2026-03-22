Gardaí seize cocaine and cannabis worth €2.7m in Dublin

Two men aged in their 20s and 30s were arrested on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Betson

Drugs worth an estimated €2.75 million have been seized in a home and business premises in Dublin as part of a Garda operation targeting organised crime.

It is the third large seizure in recent weeks under Operation Tara, which is focused on dismantling drug-trafficking networks throughout the country and their links overseas.

As part of the latest investigation the Dublin Crime Response Team searched two properties in the city. They found 38kg of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €2.66 million in a business premises in Coolock.

A follow-up search of a residential premises in Finglas uncovered 1kg of cocaine with an estimated value of €70,000 and 1kg of cannabis with a value of €20,000.

Two men aged in their 20s and 30s were arrested and were being detained on Sunday in a Dublin Garda station.

Earlier this month gardaí seized cocaine worth €5.25 million in searches of vehicles and a business premises in Co Monaghan and two people were arrested.

At the end of February searches of a car and two residential properties in Dublin uncovered cocaine and cannabis worth €700,000 along with large sums of sterling and euro.

Two men were also arrested in connection with these finds.

Gardaí investigations in all cases are continuing.