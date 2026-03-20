Ireland

Two young children seriously injured after fall from apartment balcony in Waterford

Residents of Mount Suir complex told to stay off balconies until inspection is carried out next week

The apartment balcony at the Mount Suir complex in Waterford from which two children fell on Friday. Photograph: Alex Cunningham
The apartment balcony at the Mount Suir complex in Waterford from which two children fell on Friday. Photograph: Alex Cunningham
Alex Cunningham in Waterford
Sarah Slater
Fri Mar 20 2026 - 16:382 MIN READ

Two children have been taken to hospital following a fall from a second-storey apartment balcony in Waterford city on Friday morning.

The seven-year-old girl and three-year-old boy fell from the balcony at Mount Suir apartments at 10.40am. It is understood the children are related and have been seriously injured, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

The balcony is more than 6m (20ft) high. A pane of glass also fell from the railing and crashed to the ground.

The boy was brought to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin as a precautionary measure due to head injuries he sustained. He narrowly missed falling on a large shard of glass. The girl remains at University Hospital Waterford.

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A number of ambulances, fire units, gardaí and Waterford City and County Council officials attended the incident which occurred at Block C of the complex. Garda forensic teams have examined the balcony from where the children fell.

The Mount Suir complex in Waterford. Photograph: Alex Cunningham
The Mount Suir complex in Waterford. Photograph: Alex Cunningham

In an emergency meeting held at 3.30pm on Friday, between Waterford City and County Council and Waterford City West’s six elected councillors, public representatives were told the injuries suffered by the children are not believed to be life-threatening.

The council has told residents of Block C to stay off their balconies until an inspection is carried out on Monday, March 23rd.

Letters have also been sent to the managing directors of Block A and B, advising residents to stay off the balconies until they are inspected.

In a statement the council said it had been notified of a serious incident at the Mount Suir apartment complex in Waterford city on Friday.

The council confirmed it has initiated a formal investigation around the circumstances of the incident.

“The council has reached out to the family to offer support and a formal investigation into the incident has commenced,” the statement added.

Block C of Mount Suir, which is located on the Carrickpherish Road in the Gracedieu area of the city, has been in the remit of the council since February 2020.

In 2025, the council received 25 complaints from its tenants, the majority of which focused on chronic leaking issues.

One tenant threatened to quit paying rent to the council if issues weren’t resolved.

Another said: “I’ve contacted before on numerous occasions about leaks in apartment that are just getting worse and still absolutely nothing been done about it.”

Other complainants raised issues with defective smoke alarms, low-pressure gauges on boilers, sparking sockets and blocked post boxes.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Jim Griffin had previously called for the council to form a task force to deal with the long-standing issues at the apartments.

Mayor of Waterford city Séamus Ryan said his thoughts and prayers were with the family involved and the children.

“I’m a parent myself so I want to stress how concerned I am for the family. The council are fully investigating what happened and a structural engineer is on site currently. We will get to the bottom of what happened.”

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