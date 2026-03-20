Two young children taken to hospital after second floor balcony fall in Waterford

Garda forensic teams are currently examining the balcony from where the children fell. File photograph: Alan Betson

Two children have beentaken to hospital following a fall from a second storey apartment balcony in Waterford city on Friday morning.

The seven-year-old girl and three-year-old boy fell from the balcony at Mount Suir apartments at 10.40am

It is understood the balcony was more six metres up and that a pane of glass from the railing also crashed to the ground.

The boy was brought to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin as a precautionary measure due to head injuries he sustained. He narrowly missed falling on a large shard of glass. The girl remains at University Hospital Waterford (UHW).

A number of ambulances, fire units, gardaí and Waterford City and County Council officials have been attending the incident which occurred at Block C of the complex.

The council has controlled Block C for the past six years.

Garda forensic teams are currently examining the balcony from where the children fell. They were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) for treatment of their injuries.

The extent of the children’s injuries are not yet known. Gardaí said they attended a “medical emergency”.

In a statement Waterford City and County Council said it has been notified of a serious incident at the Mount Suir Apartment complex in Waterford City on Friday.

It confirmed that it has initiated a formal investigation around the circumstances of the incident.

“The council has reached out to the family to offer support and a formal investigation into the incident has commenced,” the statement added.