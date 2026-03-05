Pedestrian dies three days after being knocked down in Co Kerry hit-and-run

Gardai are seeking witnesses to a crash in Kerry on Monday that led to the death of a male pedestrian. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

A man in his 30s has died of injuries sustained in a hit-and-run incident on Monday in Co Kerry.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the collision between the pedestrian and a vehicle, which occurred in the Tubrid More area of Ardfert at about 9.20pm.

They said the man was taken to University Hospital Kerry with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on Thursday morning.

A postmortem examination is due to take place.

“The driver of the vehicle had left the scene before arrival of gardaí. A technical examination of the scene was completed. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them,” they said in a statement.

They have asked anyone who travelled in the area around Tubrid More (Bullock Hill/Weather Well), Doon North, Lislosse or Station Road in Ardfert between 7.30pm and 9.30pm on Monday, and who witnessed anything significant or has camera footage, to come forward. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who “may have witnessed a male on the road during this period”.

Investigating gardaí at Tralee station can be reached on (066) 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or via any Garda station.