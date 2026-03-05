Ireland

Man in his late 80s dies in crash in Co Louth

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to come forward after single-vehicle crash in Ardee

The driver of the car, the man in his 80s, was transported by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where he was later pronounced dead. Photograph: Alan Betson
Órla Ryan
Thu Mar 05 2026 - 22:241 MIN READ

A man in his late 80s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Ardee, Co Louth.

The incident occurred shortly after 3pm on the N33 at Cappocksgreen.

The driver of the car, the man in his 80s, was transported by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where he was later pronounced dead.

The coroner has been notified and a postmortem examination will take place in due course.

“The results will assist gardaí in determining the course of their inquiries,” a statement said.

“Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene and local traffic diversions are in place.”

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

