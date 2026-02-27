Couple who died in Waterford road collision remembered as ‘wonderful parents’

Grace Elliott and Brian Frisby were killed in a road collision on the R675 at Robin Hill, Tramore, Co Waterford last Saturday.

A couple who died in a road-traffic collision in Co Waterford last weekend have been remembered at their funeral mass as “truly wonderful parents” and passionate members of the local hurling community.

Brian Frisby and Grace Elliott, both aged in their 40s, died when the car they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a van on the R675 at Robin Hill, Tramore, Co Waterford at lunchtime on Saturday.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 50s and a teenager were also injured in the collision. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Frisby and Elliott grew up in Co Waterford, but they had been living in Naas, Co Kildare, with their two sons, Theo and Fionn.

At their funeral mass on Friday morning, at Church of Our Lady and St David in Naas, Elliott was described as a “devoted mother” by her sister Laura.

“She loved and was inspired by our grandmother Maisie who had seven boys. Grace always wanted boys of her own. She was dedicated to her boys since the day they were born,” she said.

Her sister had an “infectious laugh” and was a loving person.

“None of us want to say goodbye today . . . But we will treasure the memories,” she said.

Frisby’s younger brother, Michael, read a message on behalf of their son Fionn, who described his parents as “two unreal, loving people”.

Fionn “could not put into words what it was like” to have them as parents. He added that if his dad “was the same age as me now, we’d be serious friends” and “mam was just a true human being”.

In Michael’s eulogy, he described his brother as “the softest, gentlest soul”.

“First and foremost, he loved his family and then he loved hurling. We were very, very lucky as a family. We had so many happy memories growing up. The love we have for each other is insurmountable,” he said, adding that all members of the family would be there for the couple’s two sons.

Liam Hennessy, chair of Naas GAA’s hurling section, said the club was “in absolute shock at the loss of Brian and Grace”.

“We do not have the words for it. We’re heartbroken. We must remind ourselves how grateful we are to have met two wonderful people,” he said.

“They were wonderful parents . . . They first joined our club in 2009 with Theo and Fionn by their sides. They went on to be valued mentors . . . They brought remarkable success to the club at all ages.”

Frisby is predeceased by his sister Maria.

The death notice on RIP.ie said Frisby and Elliott were “adored and loved by their sons” and “cherished by their heartbroken parents, Seanie and Mary Elliott and Bernard and Mary Frisby”.