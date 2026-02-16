Defence Forces report almost 140 dangerous incidents involving troops in past two years

Three of the recorded incidents related to vehicle collisions while 11 were categorised as 'exposure to physical hazards'.

The Defence Forces reported nearly 140 dangerous incidents involving troops over the past two years, including an explosion, vehicle crashes, issues with weapons, and an injury suffered during “horseplay”, newly released files show.

Of the 138 reportable incidents in 2024 and 2025, 16 were classified as major and 122 as moderate.

Those categorised as major incidents resulted in “long-term disability [or] incapacity”. These included two categorised as “exposure to psychological hazards”, one involving a traumatic event and another in which information was wrongfully released.

Of the remaining major incidents, three related to vehicle collisions while 11 were categorised as “exposure to physical hazards”.

It is stated in the log that these included injuries suffered during sport or physical training as well as slips, trips, or falls caused by protruding objects or rough terrain.

The records, which were released under Freedom of Information legislation, detailed two incidents involving weapons.

One of these involved exposure to noise while the other concerned an injury linked to “temperature” when handling weaponry.

There were three incidents where troops needed medical treatment because of exposure to hazardous “atmospheric [or] environmental conditions”.

One injury was reported from a direct physical assault while another soldier was hurt as a result of “unintentional aggressive behaviour.”

The log also listed one case in which a Defence Forces member was hurt as a result of an explosion.

Other incidents recorded included one where a soldier was bitten by insects or an animal and one injury caused by the failure or malfunction of equipment.

There were 15 injuries attributed to “human [or] user error” including incidents involving mechanical components and chemical products.

The Defence Forces logged 19 injured troops from physical training or sport as well as 21 hurt by “rough terrain” or “irregular surfaces”.

Six personnel were hurt after slipping or falling because of “surface contaminants” and 24 cases were listed with an “unknown” cause.

Of the 138 incidents, 13 involved Air Corps members, 27 members of the Naval Service, 20 related to the Training Centre at the Curragh, with the remainder involving Army units or Defence Forces HQ.

Asked about the records, a spokesman said: “For all Defence Forces activities, a comprehensive risk assessment is prepared to mitigate against incidents which arise from military training, exercises and activities.

“However, given the robustness of military service, personnel still may be injured in the course of performing their duties. The Defence Forces Medical Corps provides medical support to these personnel, focusing on primary care and if required, referral to external medical services.”