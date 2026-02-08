Man (70s) dies following car crash in Co Tipperary

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

A man in his 70s has died following a road crash in Co Tipperary on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 2.15pm, gardaí and emergency services responded to single vehicle crash involving a car on the R660 at Holycross.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, where a postmortem examination will take place. The local coroner has been notified.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has since fully reopened.

They are particularly requesting road users who may have camera footage, such as dash-cam, and were travelling on the R660 at Holycross around the time of the collision to make this footage available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda station on (0504) 25100, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.