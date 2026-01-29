Ireland

Two men dead following separate crashes in Monaghan and Laois

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Abbeyleix, driver dies in single-vehicle crash near Smithboro

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either incident to contact them.
Sarah Burns
Thu Jan 29 2026 - 08:381 MIN READ

Two people have died in separate road traffic incidents in Cos Monaghan and Laois.

A man in his 30s was killed in a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a car, at Inishammon, Smithboro, Co Monaghan on Wednesday evening.

The collision, on the R187 between Monaghan and Rosslea, occurred at about 7.30pm.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was transferred to the Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan, Co Meath, for a postmortem examination. The local coroner has been notified.

The road remains closed pending technical examination by Garda forensic investigators.

Meanwhile, a male pedestrian in his 70s died in Co Laois after he was knocked down by a car on Main Street, Abbeyleix at about 7pm on Wednesday.

The man was brought to Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore where he was later pronounced dead.

The road was closed for technical examination but has since reopened.

No other injuries were reported, gardaí said on Thursday.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either incident to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

