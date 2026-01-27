Pedestrian dies following collision with truck in Swords

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Photograph: iStock

A female pedestrian has died following a collision with a truck in Swords, Co Dublin, this afternoon.

The woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at the scene at the junction of Church Road and Bridge Street in the town.

The woman’s body has been removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown and a postmortem will be carried out in due course.

The scene is undergoing a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

In particular, gardaí are seeking the assistance of the driver of a small silver hatchback car that was not involved in the crash, but was travelling behind the truck at the time along Church Road before turning left on to the Rathbeale Road travelling away from Swords.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area between 12.10pm and 12.40pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swords Garda station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.