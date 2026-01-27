Local authority IT staff commence slowdown over staffing levels and grading

Fórsa said the action had the potential to affect some services at councils if it was not resolved. Photograph: iStock

IT staff at the country’s local authorities are due to commence industrial action on Wednesday morning in a dispute over staffing levels and grading.

Fórsa, the union representing the workers, said 500 of its members would participate in the action, which is expected to impact the maintenance of computer and digital services systems.

It said the staff involved would not perform any work outside of their normal hours and would refuse to engage with contractors or other outside parties. It said the action had the potential to affect some services at councils if it was not resolved.

It called for “genuine engagement” to address the union’s claim for a sector-wide review of ICT grading and pay, the establishment of a national CPD (continuing professional development) committee for the staff involved and a nationally agreed framework for out-of-hours work.

“ICT staff in local authorities play a critical role in keeping essential public services running, yet their work has been consistently undervalued and under-resourced, and local authorities are struggling to retain ICT workers as a result,” said Fórsa national secretary Richy Carrothers.

“Our members have shown enormous patience in trying to resolve these issues through normal industrial relations channels. This action is about securing fair treatment and sustainable working arrangements.”

In a statement, the Local Government Management Association said: “Fórsa’s industrial action affects ICT services across the local authority sector. We are committed to positive and constructive engagement through the appropriate industrial relations channels and within the provisions of the public service agreement to resolve this dispute. The LGMA is not in a position to comment further at this time.”