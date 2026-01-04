Gardaí investigate New Year’s Day attack on two men in north Dublin

Gardaí are investigating an attack at a property in Swords, Co Dublin, in which two men were injured. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating an attack on New Year’s Day resulting in the assault of two men at a property, with one of the victims losing a significant amount of blood after sustaining knife wounds to his fingers. It is understood he was in bed when his attackers broke into his family home in Swords.

A second man who was at the property was also injured, though his condition was believed to be less serious after the attack. While paramedics tended to the victims at the scene, both men – aged in their 30s and 40s – needed to be taken to hospital for further treatment.

The motive for the break-in and serious assault was not immediately clear, though gardaí said they were treating the incident as a burglary that turned violent.

“Gardaí received a report of an aggravated burglary at a house in Swords, Co Dublin, which occurred at around 7am on January 1st,” Garda Headquarters said in reply to queries. “Two males received hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigations are ongoing.”

Photographs purporting to be of the scene have been circulating online and on messaging apps, with the bed clothes in the room where some of the violence was meted out left drenched in blood.

The images also capture a large amount of blood on the floor of the property as well as the wrappings from dressings and other items which appear to have been discarded by paramedics.