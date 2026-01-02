Mourners at Co Clare student’s funeral thanked by family for ‘massive support’

The mother of 16-year-old Co Clare student Thomas TJ Chambers, who died in a tractor collision shortly after Christmas, told mourners his parents are “heartbroken with what has just happened”.

At the St John the Baptist-Church in Ballyea on Friday afternoon, Suzanne Chambers addressed her son when she said: “Mammy and Daddy would give anything to swap with you, TJ.”

On behalf of the family, TJ’s father, Tomás, thanked “everyone for the massive support over the last few days”.

Last Saturday afternoon, TJ – who was due to turn 17 next month – died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor which occurred on the R458 at Bunnahow, north of Crusheen, Co Clare.

Mrs Chambers told the congregation, “we had just enjoyed a few days away at Center Parcs when this nightmare happened”.

Mrs Chambers said that the “apple of TJ’s eye”, his four-year-old sister, Laoise, got TJ into some beautiful family photographs on the Center Parcs trip, “and we will now treasure them forever”.

TJ was a student at St Flannan’s College in Ennis and minor hurler for Ballyea. His twin passions for hurling and farming featured prominently in the funeral Mass.

Clare All-Ireland winning captain Tony Kelly and former All-Star Tony Griffin were just two members of a large contingent of Ballyea GAA to attend the Mass.

One of TJ’s underage coaches at Ballyea GAA, Catherine O’Loughlin, told mourners it was a dream of TJ to follow in the footsteps of TK (Tony Kelly) and other senior hurlers who, she said, were part of a golden era of success for the Ballyea senior hurling team.

Ms O’Loughlin said that she had the privilege of coaching TJ from under-10s to his last training session on December 14th.

She said that TJ “was a model player and a true leader on the field where he let his hurling do the talking”.

She said that TJ reached County A finals at under-13, under-15, under-16 and played in a Féile A final with Ballyea. Ms O’Loughlin said he also represented St Flannan’s in this year’s Dean Ryan hurling competition.

His mother said that during TJ’s school transition year in 2025 at St Flannan’s College, he was delighted to do work experience at Clare Marts and another week at a dairy farm, “which he enjoyed immensely”.

Addressing the Chambers family, Fr Pat Malone said: “Nothing I say will lessen your loss, but know this: this entire community stands with you, prays for you and carries this burden with you and will be there for you when you need them.”

Fr Malone said that TJ lived his 16 years of life fully and engaged with life enthusiastically and brought great joy to those he knew and loved.

Some of the items brought up to the altar to symbolise TJ’s life included his hurley and sliotar, his plans for an agricultural science project for his Leaving Cert, his Xbox controller and beef genetics books.

TJ Chambers’ remains were later laid to rest at Ballyea Church grounds. He is survived by his parents, sisters Caoimhe and Laoise, and a wide circle of family and friends.