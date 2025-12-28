Teenager killed in Co Clare tractor crash is named locally

The road north of Crusheen, Co Clare, closed on Sunday after a 16-year-old boy died in a tractor crash. Photograph: James Treacy

A 16-year-old boy who died after a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor in Co Clare has been named locally as TJ Chambers.

The teenager is understood to have been an active player with his local Ballyea GAA club.

The club had planned a fundraising tractor run for Saturday evening but this was cancelled in the aftermath of the incident.

Gardaí and emergency services had called to the scene on the R458 at Bunnahow, north of Crusheen, just before 2pm on Saturday. The road remained closed on Sunday afternoon, An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

“The sole occupant of the tractor, a male in his teens (16), was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later,” An Garda Síochána had said earlier.

“The local coroner has been notified. Investigations are ongoing,” the statement continued.

They said the teenager had been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick for a postmortem examination.

So far this year, a total of 189 people have died on the State’s roads, an increase on last year when 74 people died in road traffic collisions.

On Christmas day a man died when his e-scooter was in collision with a car in Waterford city.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision in Co Clare to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the R458 between Gort and Crusheen about the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.