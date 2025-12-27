Met Éireann forecasts cold and dry conditions to continue into 2026

Cold, dry weather is set to continue in Ireland over the next few days as 2025 draws to a close, according to Met Éireann.

Frosty conditions in parts of the country on Saturday morning will clear as widespread sunshine develops through the day. Eastern areas will be a little cloudier this afternoon, and highest temperatures will be between 3 and 8 degrees.

On Saturday night, the frost will return in many areas around the country. It will be a generally dry night with clear spells, though patches of drizzle are possible near southern coasts. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees are expected, with the eastern coasts staying slightly warmer.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy and dry, though some patches of drizzle will continue near southern coasts. Highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees are expected in a light northeast breeze.

On Sunday night, lowest temperatures will drop to -1 to +4 degrees, with the eastern coasts a little less cold again. Mostly dry and cloudy weather is forecast, with the chance of isolated drizzle patches in the east and south.

Monday will follow the same lines, staying largely cloudy and dry with isolated patches of rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees are expected. On Monday night, cold, cloudy and dry weather is expected with the odd patch of drizzle, as lowest temperatures fall to -2 to +3 degrees with more frost developing.

A heavy frost surrounds Bunratty Castle and grounds in Co Clare. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Mostly cloudy, dry weather continues on Tuesday with a few patches of rain and drizzle spreading from the east. Highest temperatures of 3 degrees in the north to 8 degrees in the south are forecast.

Wednesday, New Year’s Eve, will be generally dry with some sunny spells developing. Fog may linger in some areas. The last day of 2025 will be cold, with temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees in a light, variable breeze.

High pressure will remain nearby Ireland for the start of 2026, so the cold weather will continue with scattered patches of rain and drizzle, but long dry spells for many around the country.