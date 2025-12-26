Winter sunshine and settled conditions set to continue in coming days

Daytime temperatures of between 4 and 9 degrees will remain the norm into Saturday. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Dry, bright weather is set to continue on St Stephen’s Day and beyond, with low winter sunshine across much of the country.

Daytime temperatures of between 4 and 9 degrees will remain the norm into Saturday, though parts of the country will see frost and sub-zero temperatures overnight.

Conditions will remain relatively calm. No weather warnings are in place across the State, though a small-craft warning is in place for the east and south coasts and part of the west, with east to north-east winds of force 6 anticipated at sea.

St Stephen’s Day was expected to see temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees, coldest in the west, with light to moderate breezes, Met Éireann said.

Overnight, a dry, cold night is anticipated, with lows of between 2 and -1 degrees. Eastern counties will avoid the lower end of the range.

On Saturday, any remaining frost will clear as temperatures return to around the 5 to 9 degree mark, with similar conditions including low sun and occasional cloud.

Sunday is expected to be mostly dry, though patches of drizzle could appear in the south, while overnight on Sunday into Monday, patches of freezing fog are anticipated by Met Éireann.

Into next week, daytime temperatures are expected to keep lows of about 4 degrees, with highs of 7 on Monday and 8 on Tuesday. More cloud is forecast. Overnight, however, there will be sub-zero temperatures in parts.

Those gathering on New Year’s Eve can expect to see settled conditions, before the early days of January give way to rain.