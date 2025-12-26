Ireland

Winter sunshine and settled conditions set to continue in coming days

Relative calm will continue to New Year’s Eve - though sub-zero temperatures could bite overnight

Daytime temperatures of between 4 and 9 degrees will remain the norm into Saturday. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni
Daytime temperatures of between 4 and 9 degrees will remain the norm into Saturday. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni
Fri Dec 26 2025 - 10:442 MIN READ

Dry, bright weather is set to continue on St Stephen’s Day and beyond, with low winter sunshine across much of the country.

Daytime temperatures of between 4 and 9 degrees will remain the norm into Saturday, though parts of the country will see frost and sub-zero temperatures overnight.

Conditions will remain relatively calm. No weather warnings are in place across the State, though a small-craft warning is in place for the east and south coasts and part of the west, with east to north-east winds of force 6 anticipated at sea.

St Stephen’s Day was expected to see temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees, coldest in the west, with light to moderate breezes, Met Éireann said.

READ MORE

Man left €25,000 in his will to nurse who cared for him in Dublin hospital

Women to face curbs on private maternity care access from next week

The most Ukrainian town in Ireland: ‘We had to get used to each other’s culture’

Separated family Christmas: ‘Choosing between my mum or dad. It always felt like I was going to disappoint one’

Overnight, a dry, cold night is anticipated, with lows of between 2 and -1 degrees. Eastern counties will avoid the lower end of the range.

On Saturday, any remaining frost will clear as temperatures return to around the 5 to 9 degree mark, with similar conditions including low sun and occasional cloud.

Sunday is expected to be mostly dry, though patches of drizzle could appear in the south, while overnight on Sunday into Monday, patches of freezing fog are anticipated by Met Éireann.

Into next week, daytime temperatures are expected to keep lows of about 4 degrees, with highs of 7 on Monday and 8 on Tuesday. More cloud is forecast. Overnight, however, there will be sub-zero temperatures in parts.

Those gathering on New Year’s Eve can expect to see settled conditions, before the early days of January give way to rain.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter