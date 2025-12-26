Man who died in Christmas Day e-scooter crash named

Alan Walsh died after a collision with a car in Waterford on Christmas Day

A man who died when his e-scooter was in collision with a car in Waterford city on Christmas Day has been named locally.

Alan Walsh, aged in his 40s from St John’s Park, Waterford city, was driving an e-scooter when the collision occurred at the junction of Manor Hill (Bunker’s Hill) and Hennessy’s Road at around 11am on Thursday.

Mr Walsh, a father of two, was taken to University Hospital Waterford, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 80s, was also brought to University Hospital Waterford with injuries believed to be non life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported by gardaí.

Mr Walsh, who worked in O’Sullivan’s Bar and Restaurant, is survived by his son Sean and daughter Ava. He will be “sadly missed by his heartbroken” mum Esther, dad Tommy, brothers Thomas and Mark, sisters Lorraine, Karen and Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends, his death notice read.

His remains will repose at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Barrack St, Waterford on Saturday January 3rd, followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly for Mass at 2.00pm with burial afterwards in St Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh, Cork Road, Waterford.

In lieu of flowers members of the public are asked to donate if desired to Waterford Animal Welfare.

One mourner said: “Having grown up next door to him, I’ll always remember the laughs we had. Thinking of you all during this incredibly difficult time.”

The road was closed for several hours to allow forensic collision investigators to carry out a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. Investigations are ongoing.