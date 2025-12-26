‘I thought it would be jammers’: St Stephen’s Day sales get off to a leisurely start in Dublin

As the sun rose over Dublin on St Stephen’s Day, a handful of confused shoppers wandered around looking for somewhere to spend their money.

In times past, by this time of the day, there’d have been queues outside Arnotts and Brown Thomas while other stores’ tills would already have been ringing loudly as people lined up, weighed down by mountains of discounted stock.

But not so much any more, and by 9am, an hour before opening time, there was no one waiting for the winter sale at Arnotts to start.

JD Sports was first out of the blocks this year, but even when its doors swung open at 8.30am, there was little excitement, with staff huddling in small groups keeping a watchful eye on the handful of shoppers wandering through the doors.

“It will be busier later, that’s for sure, come back at midday and it will be jammers, “one young staff member remarked.

On Grafton Street, the only real queue was in the McDonald’s, where would-be shoppers lined up for coffees, while outside Brown Thomas a cold queue of sorts had formed. It was made up of folk hanging around close to the door but unwilling to be the first in line.

Sharon O’Connor from Clonsilla, a mother of three adult sons who had given her vouchers for Christmas, was one of those holding back. “I come into the sales every year and I’ve never seen it like this, it’s mad,” she said. “I thought it would be jammers. Mind you, while there’s no queue now, that can change in a heartbeat,” she said with the wisdom of a seasoned sale shopper.

Jake and Calum Leonard, brothers in their 20s from Donabate, were also in the queue that was not yet a queue. “I think more and more people are shopping online,” Jake said. “There’s probably a lot of people buying in the sales on Christmas Day, which is a bit sad really.”

His plan was to head straight down to the menswear section to “get myself a nice jacket”.

“I’m just here to have a look, pick up a few bits of pieces that I didn’t get last year,” his brother said. “Sure what else would you be doing on St Stephen’s Day?”

With five minutes to go before showtime, and just as O’Connor had predicted, a decent queue suddenly formed as people gave up on holding back.

Tony Langan from Dublin was near the front and missing his wife who normally shops with him but had elected to stay home to mind their son who was back from London for Christmas. “I’m here every year. I’m drawn in by the big discounts,” he said. “I’ll get some clothes, maybe a few pairs of socks and I’ll be in and out in 20 minutes.”

Renata Bek, a young woman from Poland via Blanchardstown was happy out waiting. ”I think we’ve all had too much food and too much sitting around at home. Maybe I’ll buy a pair of shoes or a bag, we’ll see. I come every year and buy something nice. I will head to Chanel first and then maybe up to the bags and shoes.”

As the morning progressed and more and more shoppers streamed in, the general manager, Marie-Therese Bunbury, was pleased with how things were shaping up.

“It’s one of our most important shopping days of the year and it was super to see so many people queuing outside,” she said. “There are people who are here every year and it’s a very social time. It’s perfect weather outside and there is a great atmosphere in the city centre and we’re delighted with that.”

By then BTs was buzzing and although the women’s sections were busy, it was menswear in the basement that was absolutely heaving.

Meanwhile, on the top floor, which housed the Christmas Shop until 40 hours earlier, a team stacked shelves with heart-shaped boxes of chocolates, just in time for Valentine’s Day.