More than 1,400 owners of XL Bully dogs applied for ownerships certs before ban deadline

The ban was announced in July following a spate of attacks involving XL Bully-type dogs. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

More than 1,400 owners of XL Bully-type dogs applied for certificates allowing them to keep their pets before a strict ban came into effect this month.

XL Bully ownership has been prohibited since February 1st unless the owner has secured a certificate of exemption.

Those found with the breed in their possession without a certificate can have their dog seized and euthanised by a dog warden.

Some 1,429 applications for certificates of exemption, some of which were for multiple dogs, were made before the deadline, according to the 28 local authorities that responded to The Irish Times.

The overall figure does not include applications made to Mayo, Laois and Carlow county councils, which did not respond.

The ban was announced in July following a spate of attacks involving XL Bully-type dogs, including a fatal attack on Nicole Morey (23) in Co Limerick.

Penalties for breaching the ban, which sparked backlash and protests among animal welfare groups and XL Bully owners, include fines of up to €2,500 or imprisonment for up to three months.

Some 40 per cent (580) of all applications made were in Dublin, with Dublin City Council receiving the highest number (212). There were 155 applications in the Fingal County Council area, in 149 in South Dublin and 85 in Meath.

Galway City Council received the fewest applications (four), followed by Monaghan, Longford and Leitrim, which received eight each.

Most local authorities expect to have all applications processed this month, with the exception of cases where younger dogs have not yet been neutered due to their age.

Several local authorities said there was a late flurry of applications in the days leading up to the deadline.

Some reported receiving late applications which, depending on the council, will either be denied or processed.

For example, Monaghan County Council said it planned to process one late application, while Sligo County Council said any applications received within a few days of the deadline would be accepted, particularly given Storm Éowyn’s impact on electricity and broadband connections across the county.

However, Galway County Council said the two late applications it received would not be accepted. Other local authorities said they were seeking guidance on late applications from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Asked about late applications, a spokesman for the department said there was a four-month period where owners were able to apply, and although regulations allow for applications after February 1st, this is “only in exceptional circumstances”.

This is to specifically facilitate any owner of an XL Bully-type dog who wishes to return to live in Ireland after a period abroad.

“No other applications for a certificate of exemption will be considered after 1st February, 2025,” he said.

After certificates are issued, some local authorities plan to carry out inspections based on tip-offs or complaints, with spot checks and scheduled patrols also planned.

However, some, such as Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, are awaiting the outcome of a judicial review of a recent High Court injunction “as this may change the manner in which these complaints and cases are managed”.

The injunction granted last month restrains dog wardens from seizing or euthanising XL Bully-type dogs in the care of animal shelters. It was granted just a day before wardens were due to acquire such powers.

The department said it has been studying the decision.

“With a judicial review scheduled for February 27th, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this time,” a spokesman said.