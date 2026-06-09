France v Ireland live updates: Follow the action from crucial World Cup qualifier

One of the main selection dilemmas for Ward is to choose between Abbie Larkin or Emily Murphy for tonight’s game. Murphy has been impressive in the campaign overall, but Larkin was the most decisive attacking player against the Netherlands. Either way, they are good options to have, especially with Leanne Kiernan missing through suspension. Denise O’Sullivan should return to the side after serving her suspension. The starting line-ups should be available in about half an hour.

Ireland's Abbie Larkin. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s final game of 2027 Women’s World Cup qualifying Group A2 at the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble. The objective is simple for Carla Ward’s side, beat France by any score and they will qualify for the World Cup in Brazil next year. Only the group winners qualify automatically, which becomes a possibility after Ireland’s impressive 3-2 victory over the Netherlands on Friday.

It would be an incredible achievement to do so in a tough group including two teams who were in the top 10 of the Fifa world rankings when qualification began. By comparison, the men’s World Cup had 12 automatic qualifiers. If they fail to win, then the playoffs beckon, where they will have a decent chance of qualifying with a seeded draw for it. But nothing can be taken for granted, and a one-off game to qualify is exactly the sort of opportunity players dream about. It won’t be easy against a strong French side, but this Irish side are capable of upsetting the odds. Kick-off is at 8pm Irish time (9pm local).