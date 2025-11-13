Man living in Ireland for 19 years to be deported in ‘absolutely cruel’ case, TD tells Dáil

Richard Boyd Barrett asked 'what is the good, or where is the humanity, in deporting this man?' Photograph: Alan Betson/ The Irish Times

“Absolutely cruel” deportation orders for people settled in Ireland for years are the result of the Government bending to far-right groups “screaming for mass deportations”, the Dáil has heard.

People Before Profit (PBP) Richard Boyd Barrett on Wednesday highlighted the case of Bilal Butt who has lived in Ireland for 19 years but was imprisoned for 50 days pending deportation.

Describing him as a “lovely man”, the Dún Laoghaire TD said “for the past 15 years - as long as he was allowed - he has been working and paying tax”.

“He is married with two kids. One daughter is 10 and his other child is three months. They have lived here all their lives.

“Recently, he was incarcerated for 50 days in prison, subject to a deportation order. He has a heart condition and has a number of stents. His wife is absolutely beside herself with fear he’s going to have a heart attack.

“His employer is very supportive and even supported him while he was in prison, but can’t re-employ him, obviously, because he is subject to a deportation order.”

Mr Boyd Barrett asked, “what is the good, or where is the humanity, in deporting this man, separating him from his children and imposing that level of stress when he has been contributing, paying tax and is a decent human being”.

He said it was “absolutely cruel” as he called on the Taoiseach to look into it. He described the case as “the human consequences of the Government bending to these far-right groups that are screaming for mass deportations”.

PBP TD Ruth Coppinger expressed concern that “a violent, extremist, far-right group” threatened to attack mosques and any place where there are migrants.

The Dublin West TD claimed “politicians all across this Dáil are legitimising racism and the scapegoating of minorities”.

“Some of them come in here demanding that it’s the most important thing to be discussed. They are creating a dangerous environment where there’s been an increase of 24 per cent in racism.”

The Taoiseach said it was “a very worrying and alarming development” but took issue with Ms Coppinger saying politicians are somehow legitimising that.

“That is a step too far in your commentary and it is very unfair to politicians, irrespective of people’s views,” and called for her to withdraw the remarks.

“There is no excuse for an armed group getting established. We can’t blame politicians for people, who take it upon themselves to set up an armed group and procure weapons and bombs.

“I think that’s wrong to blame politicians for that,” but “the campaign of far right - in certain aspects - terror, is a worry”.

Mr Martin said “threats to politicians have increased. Politicians have been threatened by people on that spectrum, so we have to be very careful”.

He acknowledged Ms Coppinger’s point “about care around language and how we deal with the migration issue, because migration is a very broad church”.

“Migration has been good for the country. Many people have come to this country to work, to live and to rear families. Many are involved in the health services, technology companies, life sciences, hospitals and anything else you could name.”

The Taoiseach added that “many have lived here long enough that their children are growing up here. Those children are now facing challenges, notwithstanding that they are Irish citizens.

“They feel they are being targeted because of their ethnic background. That is reprehensible and we need to be very clear in calling that out.”