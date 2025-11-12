Weather: Status yellow rain warning issued for Co Cork on Wednesday

A status yellow rain warning has been issued by Met Éireann for Co Cork on Wednesday.

The warning came into operation at 11am and will remain in place until 11pm, with the forecaster stating there could be spot flooding. There was significant rainfall in Co Cork on Tuesday, which made some routes hazardous or impassible for drivers.

Temperatures are also expected to turn cooler over the coming days.

Mist and fog will be slow to clear from some areas on Wednesday morning, otherwise starting off mainly dry, according to the forecaster.

Cloud will build later in the morning morning as rain starts to move in over the south, bringing heavy falls at times, and slowly moving northwards through the day.

However, the northern half of the country will stay largely dry throughout daylight hours with highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in light to moderate east to northeast winds.

Wednesday night will remain cloudy and wet as a band of showery rain continues to clear northwards over the country,with lowest temperatures of five to 10 degrees.

There will be another cloudy start on Thursday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle over northern areas. Further south will stay mostly dry with just scattered showers developing early on, some turning heavy at times.

Brighter spells will develop further north towards the late afternoon, with moderate northeasterly winds. Highest temperatures will range from seven to 14 degrees, with coolest conditions in the north.

A wet and windy start is expected for Friday, with widespread rain and fresh to strong northeasterly winds. Rain will be heavy at times, particularly over the southern half of the country. Highest temperatures will be between seven to 12 degrees, again coolest in the north.

Friday night will continue cloudy and wet as a band of rain slowly dissipates over the country, with heavy falls at times over parts of Leinster. Northern parts of Ulster will remain mainly dry overnight with clearer spells. Lowest temperatures of four to seven degrees are expected, with fresh to strong easterly winds, reaching gale force strength at times on coasts.

Saturday will be a breezy and cloudy day with scattered outbreaks of rain to start, but easing again later with the occasional sunny spell breaking through.

Highest temperatures will be between seven and 13 degrees with mostly moderate northeasterly winds, strong on coasts.

The forecaster said Sunday will be largely dry with variable cloud and sunny spells. Scattered showers may develop across the north and northwest at times on a light to moderate northerly breeze. Highest temperatures will be between seven to 9 degrees.