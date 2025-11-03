Weather

Unsettled weather for week ahead with rain warnings in west

Met Éireann forecasts dull, blustery and wet days ahead, with temperatures to remain mild

On Wednesday there will be widespread rain. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Katie Mellett
Mon Nov 03 2025 - 10:131 MIN READ

The weather in Ireland this week will be largely unsettled with blustery and wet conditions across the country.

Met Éireann has issued a status-yellow rain warning for Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo until 8pm on Monday. Persistent rain, turning heavy at times with localised flooding, difficult travel conditions and poor visibility are expected.

Monday will be dull and blustery with outbreaks of rain, heaviest across the west of the country. The temperature will remain mild, about 13-16 degrees.

On Monday evening, outbreaks of rain will continue across Munster and south Leinster with fresh southerly winds. Elsewhere will have clear spells and isolated showers

Tuesday will have outbreaks of rain, spreading northwards. In the evening, the rain will clear to scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 13-16 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Tuesday evening will turn cloudier with some scattered showers, spreading from the south.

On Wednesday there will be widespread rain, heavy in some western areas before easing in the evening. It will be breezy with fresh southwest winds, with highest temperatures of 13-16 degrees.

Wednesday evening will be cloudy overnight with scattered rainfall.

