Funerals of Irish trio who died in Málaga car crash set for later in week

The funerals of Amy McCullagh (left), Michaela Newcombe and Mark McCullagh-Crichton will take place in Co Westmeath on Thursday and Friday.

The funerals of three people from Mullingar who died in a car crash in southern Spain late last month are to be held on Thursday and Friday.

Mark McCullagh-Crichton and Michaela Newcombe, who were in a relationship, will have their funeral Masses three hours apart on Thursday in the Cathedral of Christ the King in the Co Westmeath town, according to notices posted on Rip.ie

McCullagh-Crichton’s sister-in-law, Amy McCullagh (née Wallace-Maguire), also died in the Málaga collision. Originally from Ballynacargy, some 15km from Mullingar, her funeral Mass will take place on Friday in the parish church.

She is survived by her husband Ian, who sustained serious injuries but survived the crash, as well as their three children.

The families of the deceased have asked for donations to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which facilitates the return to Ireland of the bodies of people who have died abroad.

The three deceased were remembered in the Mullingar area as “kind people” who were active in their communities. A minute’s silence was held at a Westmeath County Council meeting last week and a public book of condolence was opened in the salon where Newcombe worked.

The two couples had travelled to southern Spain for a holiday and died when their rented car crash at about 2.30am on June 28th. Police said the car went through a road barrier, plunged down an embankment and ended up on a nearby street.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and information regarding the likely cause of the crash is yet to be released.