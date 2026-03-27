Met Éireann says sunny spells, thunder, flooding, hail and sleet possible

A hail shower during this week's Lidl LGFA Post Primary Schools All-Ireland Senior B Championship final match between Bailieborough Community School, Cavan, and Coláiste Bhríde, Carnew, in Co Westmeath. Photograph: by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The coming days may bring four seasons in one weekend as there is a chance of sunny spells, possible flooding, thunderstorms, hail showers and sleet, Met Éireann says.

Friday will see sunny spells extend from the north and west as scattered showers, which may turn heavy, develop in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 8-11 degrees are expected.

The north and west will see most of the scattered showers this evening. Some will be heavy or thundery with possible hail. Sleet may fall on high ground, the forecaster says, with lowest temperatures of 1-5 degrees, possibly falling to zero degrees locally.

Saturday will see sunny spells and showers, heaviest and most frequent in the north and west. There is a chance of thunderstorms, hail and sleet on high ground. The showers will become isolated in the evening with highest temperatures of 7-10 degrees.

It will be dry and clear at first, with some showers on Saturday night and lowest temperatures of 2-6 degrees.

Sunday will have a wet and breezy start. Rain will extend south-eastwards and wind will reach near gale force at times on the western and northern coasts. Spot flooding is possible as rain will be heavy at times, especially in the north and west.

The rain will clear in the afternoon, making way for sunshine with some showers, mainly in the north. Highest temperatures, 9-13 degrees.

Sunday night will be dry and clear at first with just some showers in the north. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 or 11 degrees.

Monday will be mild but dull with outbreaks of rain. Highest temperatures of 11-15 degrees.

Met Éireann says Tuesday will be another mild day with cloud and patchy rain as some sunny spells break through. Highest temperatures of 11-14 degrees.

Across the weekend, there will be a small number of road closures in place.

In Dublin, part of the R119, Victoria Road remains closed in the Killiney area, and one lane of the R807, the James Larkin Road in the Clontarf area, also remains closed.

A number of road works are due to take place on Friday evening at 10pm until 6am on Saturday, including at Junction 4 of the M50 where all lanes are affected; between Junction 13 Dundrum and Junction 15 Carrickmines; and at Junction 5 between the N2 to the M50, where all lanes are affected.

In Co Kerry, one lane of part of the R556 in Tralee is closed.

A number of road closures and works are in place in Northern Ireland, including on the A25 in Co Down where both lanes are closed from Grocers Road to Barnmeen Road, near Rathfriland, and one lane is closed due to construction on Harbour Road at Mourne Esplanade.

Iarnród Éireann said service alterations are in place between Cork, Cobh and Midleton due to engineering works. Some services are replaced by bus transfers.

Due to ballast cleaning works between Limerick Junction and Charleville on Saturday, a number of service alterations and amendments will be in place. Some services are operating with altered timings and some are cancelled, the company said. For more information, click here.